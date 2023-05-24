Where did Eagles’ All-Pro Jalen Hurts land in PFF’s initial 2023 QB rankings?

The NFL’s offseason is starting to wind down, and as teams begin to prepare for training camps intensely, the discussions about the league’s top quarterback have started to increase.

Aaron Rodgers (Jets), Derek Carr (Saints), and Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) all switched teams.

At the same time, Bryce Young (Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Texans), and Anthony Richardson (Colts) represent the new breed of signal-callers selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF revealed their initial 2023 quarterback rankings, and Jalen Hurts landed at No. 7 behind six other AFC quarterbacks.

7. JALEN HURTS, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Hurts was phenomenal in 2022, but the hardest part of that kind of play in the NFL is sustaining it. Lamar Jackson one spot above him is a great example of that. Hurts has taken big steps forward every season of his career, and if he has another one in the tank, then he is ranked too low at No. 7. Hurts averaged 8.0 yards per attempt last season and added almost 800 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow led the way, with Justin Herbert not far behind, while Kirk Cousins (8), Trevor Lawrence (9), and Dak Prescott (10) rounded out the top ten.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire