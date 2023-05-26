Where did Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata land in PFF’s initial 2023 offensive tackle rankings?

The Eagles build from the inside out and enter the 2023 NFL season with the league’s best offensive line.

That reputation stems from having an All-Pro at the center; a Pro Bowl left guard, and two talented tackles.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s never too early for initial 2023 position rankings.

PFF recently ranked the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL, with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata landing in the top six as the league’s top bookends.

2. LANE JOHNSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The Eagles All-Pro is finally get the league wide respect that he deserves, and he landed behind the 49ers Trent Williams in the rankings.

Johnson dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 season but still put together his best season in pass protection since entering the NFL. His 90.1 PFF pass-blocking grade trailed only Laremy Tunsil at the position, with Johnson not allowing a single sack or hit through the regular season and playoffs.

6. JORDAN MAILATA, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mailata’s rise has been outstanding and the only thing missing is a Pro Bowl, and All-Pro honors.

Mailata’s rise from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, having never played college football to becoming one of the best tackles in football, has been incredible. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he didn’t see a snap in his first two seasons in the league but has produced PFF grades of 81.0 or better in each of the past two years, forming the best tackle duo in the league with Lane Johnson.

