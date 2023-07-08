Where did the Eagles land in a three-year salary cap health analysis of all 32 NFL teams?

The Eagles began a massive rebuild of their roster in 2021.

Howie Roseman has given the fans even more hope with several quality signings and draft picks during the 2023 off-season free agency period.

Whether it’s Haason Reddick or the trade for A.J. Brown, Philadelphia’s general manager has taken steps to keep the roster competitive. At the same time, Nick Sirianni’s retooled staff continues to develop along with his players.

The Eagles’ roster has drastically improved, and the team is set for a sizable Super Bowl window.

Things aren’t perfect at the NovaCare Complex. Roseman’s penchant for pushing money back, restructuring, or manipulating the salary cap has continued to bite the Eagles heading into the future, and a Pro Football Focus breakdown of three years puts things in perspective.

PFF rank

Pro Football Focus took a look at the salary cap health of each of the NFL’s 32 teams and determined the Eagles rank 15th entering the coming season.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — RANK: 15

The Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl in 2022 and managed to keep a lot of the key contributors, with starting cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry returning alongside veteran stalwarts Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. The infusion of highly drafted rookies will really be what keeps this team at the top of the NFC, and a brilliant trade with the New Orleans Saints last offseason may have netted them the best football player in the entire draft in Georgia interior defender Jalen Carter. Philadelphia’s prorated money number is in its own stratosphere after the Jalen Hurts extension, but you enable yourself to get aggressive when you rank top 10 in active draft capital and have more extra ammo coming in 2024. The best way to balance out an expensive roster is with quality surplus value contributors, and no one understands that better than the Eagles.

The Eagles have continued to improve, moving up from No. 31 in 2022.

Criteria

Brad Speilberger used the following criteria to evaluate each club:

Top 51 Veteran Valuation

Rookie-contract players (“Active Draft Capital”)

Projected effective cap space 2023-2025

Total prorated money (including money that will void)

2023 free agent projections (“2023 UFA Valuation”)

Final analysis

Philadelphia ranked fourth, ninth, 25th, 32nd and 19th, respectively, in those categories. The ranking of fourth in Top 51 Valuation and 25th in projected cap space means the Birds have flexibility with players on the roster, but they’ll struggle to make splash signings in free agency.

The NFC East finished well as a whole, explaining how competitive the division was in 2022.

The Washington Commanders come in ninth, the New York Giants are 10thth and the Cowboys were 12th on the list.

