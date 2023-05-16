Where did the Eagles land in Ryan Clark’s ranking of the top 5 NFC teams?

The Eagles are among the top dogs in the NFC along with the division rival Dallas Cowboys, but where does former NFL safety Ryan Clark view Nick Sirianni’s team?

During his Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, The Pivot Podcast star put Philadelphia in the top spot ahead of the 49ers.

Philadelphia added Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in April’s draft and has one of the league’s top players at almost every position except linebacker.

Clark picked the Eagles over the 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, and upstart Lions.

More Eagles News and Notes!

