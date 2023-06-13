Where did the Eagles’ land in PFF’s 2023 NFL offensive line rankings?

The Eagles had the top offensive line in football, and even after losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers), Jeff Stoutland’s crew still reigns supreme.

PFF released their initial 2023 NFL offensive line rankings, and Philadelphia landed at No. 1 on the list ahead of the Browns (2) and Chiefs (3).

1. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (NO CHANGE FROM FINAL 2022 RANKINGS)

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson The Eagles remain the best offensive line in the game on paper. They lost a starter in the offseason, but 2022 draft pick Cam Jurgens is ready to step in to fill that void.

Philadelphia will look to decrease the number of penalties after being among the most penalized teams in football, with 44 in 2023.

They’ll return two All-Pros, a Pro Bowler in Landon Dickerson and an emerging star in Jordan Mailata.

