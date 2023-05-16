Where did the Eagles land in a PFF ranking of all 32 NFL rosters?

The Eagles lost ten key contributors in free agency and reloaded with high-value signings and an A+ NFL draft class.

After retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Philadelphia has few holes on the roster and is one of the most versatile depth charts in the entire league.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 NFL rosters, and the Eagles landed in the top spot ahead of training camp.

Super Bowl hangovers can be real, but the Eagles have the best quarterback in the NFC. They boast dynamic weapons on offense. Nobody in the league is better in the trenches. There are sore spots in the middle of their defense, but they have a strong chance to get back to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco (2), Cincinnati (3), Kansas City (4), and Buffalo (5) round out the top five rosters in the ranking.

The Eagles’ linebacker corp was deemed the most significant weakness, along with slot cornerback Avonte Maddox and a brand new safety group.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire