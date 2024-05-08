Where did Eagles fans land on survey of most loyal NFL fan bases?

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles on December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - As if Philadelphia's devotion to the Eagles needed any more confirmation, a recent poll named Birds fans the most loyal fan base in the NFL.

The website Covers.com surveyed 3,000 fans on six questions that challenged participants' loyalty, including blindly betting on their teams despite odds.

Here are the six questions:

Do you always bet on your favorite team to win, regardless of odds/lines?

Would you ever bet on your rival to win the Super Bowl to soften the blow of them being successful?

If your partner/spouse supported your rival and you could convert them, would you?

Would you encourage your children to support your favorite team, or let them choose for themselves?

Would you ever accept paid work/employment with your rival team?

If your favorite team relocated to a different state, would you stay loyal or switch allegiance to a more local franchise?

Philadelphia Eagles fans earned a top average ranking of 5.9, followed by Green Bay Packers supporters and Kansas City Chiefs fans.

While the Lombardi Trophy hasn't lost its shine from Super Bowl LII, the team has also earned three NFC titles and six playoff appearances over the last seven seasons.

After a crash-and-burn end to their season last year, the Eagles have made commitments to key players like A.J. Brown to help widen their championship window.