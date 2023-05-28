Where did Eagles’ Dallas Goedert land in a PFF ranking of the top 15 tight ends ahead of the 2023 NFL season

The Eagles have star power at every offensive position, and tight end is no different, with Dallas Goedert sitting on the brink of All-Pro status.

PFF ranked the top 15 tight ends in the NFL, and Goedert landed at No. 4 on the list.

4. DALLAS GOEDERT, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Goedert dropped just two passes in 2022 while generating the fourth-most explosive plays at the position with 27. His 1.76 yards per route ranks fifth, and his 96.1% catchable catch rate ranks second among all tight ends. Goedert has been fully unleashed in the Eagles offense since Zach Ertz was shipped off to Arizona.



Goedert was on his way to an All-Pro caliber season before hurting in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

The emerging tight end still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games in the regular season. His performance in the Super Bowl — 6 catches for 60 yards proves he is capable on the biggest stage.

Goedert signed a four-year extension during the 2021 season to keep him in Philadelphia through 2025, and 2023 is about earning his first Pro Bowl nod and even more accolades.

