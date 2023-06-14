Where did Dolphins’ Jevon Holland rank on PFF’s 2023 top-32 safeties?

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their offseason training program, as rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are all in the rearview.

Now, there are a few weeks of downtime before Mike McDaniel’s squad meets again for training camp and joint practices starting in late July.

Until then, the NFL world doesn’t sleep. There will be plenty of transactions to keep everyone busy and entertained, and as always, there are discussions regarding where players rank among their peers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Focus has been ranking each position, and Dalton Wasserman was responsible for handling the cornerbacks. The Dolphins had one safety make the top 32 – Jevon Holland (No. 10).

Here’s what Wasserman had to say about Holland:

“Holland took a step back after his spectacular rookie season. His 2022 grade of 67.2 portrays him as more of a solid starter than a perennial Pro Bowler. Holland, along with the rest of Miami’s secondary, struggled throughout the season, but he showed flashes of his potential with two elite 90.0-plus game grades. The talent is there, and Jalen Ramsey arrives to bring stability at cornerback. Holland is a worthy bounce-back candidate who has the talent to top this list.”

Ahead of Holland on this list were Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Byard, Antoine Winfield Jr., Micah Hyde, Justin Simmons, Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Poyer and Jessie Bates.

Advertisement

The safety position is strong around the league right now, but Holland is among the best.

“Highly talented player, highly instinctive player, highly smart player, tough player, loves the game, there is nothing I don’t like about him,” new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said about him last week.

After a full year in Fangio’s defense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Holland shoot up this list for 2024.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

88 days till Dolphins season opener: Every player to wear No. 88 for Miami WATCH: Dolphins rookies coach, ref Special Olympics flag football game Dolphins have two of PFF's top-32 cornerbacks entering 2023

An offer for Dolphins fans

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire