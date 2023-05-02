Where did each Dolphins draft pick rank on pre-draft big boards?

After any NFL draft, fans and analysts want to know how a team fared in their process. Did they make the right selection? Did they reach?

One way that many look at this is by going back to before the three-day event and seeing where the team’s eventual picks were ranked by analysts and experts.

For the Miami Dolphins, they only had four selections, so they had to be solid in their evaluations.

Draft Wire: Top 150

Pro Football Focus: Top 200

CBS Sports: NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

The Athletic: Top 300

No. 51 - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Draft Wire: No. 41

Pro Football Focus: No. 41

CBS Sports: No. 32

The Athletic Consensus Board: No. 66

Smith’s selection at No. 51 seems to be about right. Some thought he would be gone before, but issues with man defense and penalties may have caused him to slip to Miami.

No. 84 - RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Draft Wire: No. 45

Pro Football Focus: No. 63

CBS Sports: No. 86

The Athletic Consensus Board: No. 67

There’s value here, again, in the pick of Achane. CBS Sports had him going around their actual selection, but the other three were higher on the Aggie running back. The Dolphins may have gotten a talented running back for a steal.

No. 197 - WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Draft Wire: Unranked

Pro Football Focus: Unranked

CBS Sports: No. 178

The Athletic Consensus Board: No. 169

No. 238 - OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Draft Wire: Unranked

Pro Football Focus: Unranked

CBS Sports: No. 268

The Athletic Consensus Board: No. 272

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire