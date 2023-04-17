Where did Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson, and Jaylon Jones land in Dane Brugler’s latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft?

With less than two weeks from the 2023 NFL Draft, Texas A&M has a trio of prospects eagerly awaiting to make the jump from College Station to the pros. Until we officially hear their names called come April 27, a plethora of mock drafts will have to do for now.

In his latest mock, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mapped out all seven rounds and corresponding 259 picks with the exception of including trades. A swap here or there of course could swing where a few Aggies land, but Brugler’s latest prediction provides some keen guidance nonetheless.

Brugler has running back Devon Achane off the board first (Pick No. 67, Denver Broncos) followed by safety Antonio Johnson (Pick No. 78, Green Bay Packers). Rounding out the trio is cornerback Jaylon Jones (Pick No. 185, Jacksonville Jaguars).

That makes two Aggies hearing their names called in the third round, while Jones comes off the board in the sixth round.

Mapping out all 259 picks is an interesting exercise. It forces you to buckle down on team needs/wants, position trends, 30 visits, league buzz and a number of other factors. My annual attempt at a 7-round mock draft: https://t.co/Omxza7raUz — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 17, 2023

Brugler’s latest mock mirrors NFL.com’s Chad Reuter’s in that they both foresee Achane heading to the Mile High City. The fit makes sense after the Broncos ranked 21st in rushing last year (113.8 YPG) and only a slightly better 17th in rushing yards per attempt (4.4). Achane’s speed would bolster a backfield that is awaiting the return of Javonte Williams from injury (knee) while complementing the veteran addition of Samaje Perine.

Green Bay’s drafting of Johnson could help address the void left by Micah Hyde ever since his departure following the 2016 season. The Packers allowed an average of 10.7 yards per completion in 2022 (25th) and while Johnson thrives in more of a box safety role, he’s more than capable of staying in stride versus receivers with moderate speed.

Story continues

The Jaguars ranked 19th in yards per completion allowed (10.4) and 27th in passing yards per game allowed (238.2), so their backend unit will take any addition of depth they can spare. Jones, at 6’2″ and 200 lbs, would give their secondary an immediate boost of physicality and size, but he’ll need to refine his footwork and technique as he looks to carve out a role in the rotation.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

More Football!

Jackson State LB Jurriente Davis reflects on visit to Texas A&M, came away 'impressed' by D.J. Durkin and Jimbo Fisher Amari Daniels, LeVeon Moss and Reuben Owens shine during the Maroon and White game 2024 O-lineman Kobe Branham places Texas A&M in his Top 5

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire