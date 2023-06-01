Where did Darius Slay, James Bradberry land in a PFF ranking of the top 32 cornerbacks in NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles had a top five defense in 2022, and their talented cornerback duo played a major role in the season long success.

PFF has released their 2023 cornerback rankings, and there’s a new top dawg, with the Jets ‘Sauce’ Gardner getting the label as the NFL’s best.

Philadelphia’s Darius Slay and James Bradberry weren’t that far behind, with one landing in the top three, and another in the top 15 overall.

3. DARIUS SLAY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The perception was that Big Play Slay slowed down as the season progressed, but he’s still dominant and among the NFL’s elite.

Slay had another excellent year in Philadelphia, and his effectiveness was only enhanced by James Bradberry‘s arrival. Slay allowed 54.7% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught during the regular season and let up fewer than 25 yards in each of his three playoff games.

13. JAMES BRADBERRY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry’s arrival allowed Slay to take his productivity up a notch, and he re-signed for three more years to continue to be one-half of the NFL’s most dominant duo.

As the best cornerback on a poor Giants defense, Bradberry looked a little in over his head. But as part of a dominant defense in Philadelphia last season, he was outstanding. Including the playoffs, he allowed a catch on 46.9% of passes thrown his way. It’s just unfortunate that one of his worst games of the season came in the Super Bowl (45.9 PFF game grade).

