Where did the current NFL starting quarterbacks play college football?

Where did the presumed staring quarterbacks for each NFL team hone their skills while playing college football? From first-round picks to sixth-rounders, and even seventh-rounders, let's take a look at their alma maters...

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray played ball at two colleges, beginning his career at Texas A&M. He played in eight games in 2015 before transferring to Oklahoma, where he found greater glory.

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan starred at Boston College before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round. Ryan threw for 9,313 yards and 56 touchdowns against 37 picks from 2004-07.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

USAT

Lamar Jackson was taken at the end of the first round by the Ravens after winning the Heisman Trophy for his scintillating play at Louisville. Jackson accounted for more than 13,000 yards of total offense and 119 touchdowns in three seasons as a Cardinal.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen came to Buffalo from a land where buffaloes roam. (The American Bison is actually the state mammal of Wyoming.) In three seasons with the Cowboys, Allen threw for 5,606 yards and 44 touchdowns against 21 picks.

Carolina Panthers: Sam Darnold

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold has made it to Carolina via the New York Jets. The Panthers' new quarterback played college football at USC. Darnold played two seasons for the Trojans and threw for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Take your pick among a trio of quarterbacks for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields was taken in the first round of the 2021 draft. He played college ball at Georgia and Ohio State. Overall, 5701 yards with a stunning 67 touchdowns against nine picks. There is Andy Dalton, too, who played college ball at TCU, and Nick Foles, who went to Michigan State and Arizona.

Cincinnati Bengals: Boe Burrow

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow is another QB who spent time at two schools. The Heisman winner from LSU started his college years at Ohio State before transferring to Baton Rouge. Burrow threw for 8,565 of his 8,872 yards as a Tiger and 76 of his 78 college TD passes.

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Another quarterback who spent time at two colleges is Baker Mayfield, who is also a Heisman winner. He began his time on campus at Texas Tech before heading to Norman, Oklahoma, and the Sooners. Mayfield threw for 14,607 yards in college and 131 touchdowns—119 of those at Oklahoma.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys got a great one in the fourth round when they selected Dak Prescott from Mississippi State. He rushed for 2,511 yards and threw for 9,376 while accounting for 111 touchdowns during his time as a Bulldog.

Denver Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Two quarterbacks to choose from in Denver. Teddy Bridgewater arrives from Carolina. He played college ball at Louisville, where Bridgwater threw for more than 9,300 yards and 72 TDs in three seasons. Drew Lock played at Missouri and threw for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns as a Tiger.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Jared Goff comes to Detroit via the Los Angeles Rams. Goff was a first overall pick in the NFL draft after starring at Cal. In three years, he threw for 12,195 yards and 96 touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Aaron Rodgers played college ball at Cal before being taken by the Green Bay Packers in the first round. Rodgers threw for 5,469 yards and 43 touchdowns against 13 picks in two seasons as a Golden Bear after starting in junior college at Butte Community College.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson

USAT

For the time being, at least, Deshaun Watson is the QB in Houston. The former Clemson QB starred in college, throwing for 10,168 yards and rushing for 1,934 yards. He accounted for 116 touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts: Carson Wentz

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have Carson Wentz, originally drafted by the Eagles out of North Dakota State. Wentz accounted for more than 6,000 yards and 58 touchdowns over four seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence was the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He earned that honor by throwing for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns as a Tiger. Lawrence also ran for 943 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech appears on the list again as Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs was a Red Raider in college. Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in three seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr played college ball at Fresno State and threw for 11,843 yards and 113 touchdowns. He is backed up by a guy who had a pretty fair college career, Marcus Mariota, who won the Heisman at Oregon before being drafted second overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another Oregon QB appears here as Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick in 2020 by the Bolts. The Duck years for Herbert were strong as he threw for 10,541 yards snd 95 touchdowns over four seasons.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who played college ball at Georgia before being taken by the Detroit Lions first overall in the NFL draft. Stafford played three seasons and threw for 7,731 yards with 51 touchdowns and 33 picks.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

The Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama with a first-round pick. As a member of the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa threw 87 touchdown passes against 11 picks. Overall, he threw for 7,442 yards over three seasons.

Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins

Jeff Griffith-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins played four years at Michigan State and threw for 9,131 yards with 66 touchdowns against 30 picks.

New England Patriots: Cam Newton

USAT

The Patriots boast a Heisman winner from Auburn in Cam Newton and a first-round pick from Alabama in Mac Jones. Newton was taken by the Panthers after a national championship in college. He spent the beginning of his college years at Florida.

New Orleans Saints: Jameis Winston

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at two quarterbacks in the Big Easy with Taysom Hill and Heisman winner from Florida State Jameis Winston battling to replace the legendary Drew Brees. Hill played over five seasons at BYU and accounted for nearly 10,000 yards. Winston, meanwhile, threw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns with the Seminoles.

New York Giants: Daniel Jones

Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones with a first-round pick out of Duke. He played three seasons with the Blue Devils and threw for 8,201 yards with 52 touchdowns and 29 picks.

New York Jets: Zach Wilson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have a new flavor at quarterback with BYU's Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. As a Cougar, Wilson threw for 7,652 yards and 56 touchdowns over three seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles boast a quarterback who played at two schools (that already appeared on this list). Jalen Hurts started his college years at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma. Overall, 9,400 yards passing, 3,274 yards rushing, and 123 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger

Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger went in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft to the Steelers. He threw for 10,829 yards and 84 touchdowns over three seasons at Miami (Ohio).

San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo

Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

Another duo worth chronicling. Start with Jimmy Garoppolo, who played at Eastern Illinois and threw for more than 13,000 yards and 118 touchdowns over four years. For now, he is backed up by first-round pick Trey Lantz, who came to the Niners from North Dakota State.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell WIlson

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks boast the elite Russell Wilson at quarterback. He played college ball at North Carolina State before transferring as a grad student to Wisconsin. Wilson threw for 11,720 yards and 109 touchdowns. He also rushed for more than 1,400 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The legendary Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots. As a Wolverine, Brady threw for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill played at Texas A&M, where he originally was a wideout. A first-round pick of the Dolphins, Tannehill threw for 5,251 yards and 42 touchdowns. Oh, and he had 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 TDs.

Washington Football Team: Ryan Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

A seventh-round pick out of Harvard by the then-St. Louis Rams, Ryan Fitzpatrick makes another stop on his NFL journey. Fitzpatrick threw for 5,234 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions as an Ivy Leaguer. More for the NFL: 20 of the worst coaching moves in NFL history NFL Quarterback Power Rankings by division Who was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in the year you were born?

