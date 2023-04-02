Where did the Commanders rank in PFN’s post-free agency power rankings?

Where do the Washington Commanders stand with the early stages of free agency in the books?

Pro Football Network recently revealed its first power rankings since free agency began last month. While other power rankings aren’t as high on Washington’s offseason thus far, PFN views the Commanders a bit differently.

The Commanders come in at No. 20 in PFN’s new power rankings:

Keeping Daron Payne around for the long haul was a bit surprising considering how much money is already invested into the Washington Commanders’ defensive front, but when each of them plays about 70% of the defensive snaps, a heavy investment makes sense there. Andrew Wylie was the punching bag for fans of the Chiefs, but he is an incredible value for $8 million, considering the difficulty that is pass protecting for Patrick Mahomes and the money some other tackles got on the market. Seeing Heinicke get $7 million per year and getting Jacoby Brissett for $8 million per season after the year he had with Cleveland has to feel great. If Brissett can play anywhere near that level and the Commanders’ defense keeps the ball rolling, they will be a much-improved team from 2022, when they were surprisingly competitive right down to the end.

While Brissett is an excellent signing, the Commanders hope Sam Howell wins the quarterback job. Why? Because that would mean Washington has finally found its quarterback of the future.

As far as where other NFC East rank:

Dallas Cowboys: 5th

Philadelphia Eagles: 6th

New York Giants: 12th

The Giants have had a busy offseason, re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and adding pieces around him. The Eagles have lost multiple players to free agency, including defensive tackle Javon Hargrave; therefore, they fell a few spots. The Cowboys move above the Eagles due to their acquisitions of veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire