Where did that come from? Purdue football's air raid offense arrives against Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE — For all those wondering where Purdue football's air raid offense has been, I give you Saturday evening.

The Boilermakers scored on four straight drives to open the game, something that no Purdue team has done since 2004 against Ball State.

The hot start led to Purdue's 49-30 win over Minnesota at Ross-Ade Stadium, ending a four-game losing streak.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes the ball for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (3-7) spoiled Minnesota's hopes of becoming bowl eligible thanks to a season-high 604 yards.

Here's what we liked about Purdue's performance on Saturday.

Hudson Card breaks out

We were promised a star quarterback when Purdue pulled Hudson Card out of the transfer portal from Texas.

Through nine games, there were glimpses, but not consistently.

On Saturday, Purdue's golden boy lit up the Golden Gophers with 251 passing yards and 44 rushing yards.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Card matched a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another. He dazzled with his feet both in the running game and evading pass rushers. It was without question his best game as a Boilermaker.

Mockobee and Tracy 1-2 punch

Tyrone Tracy sparked the offense early with a 52-yard reception, but it was the dynamic of Tracy and Devin Mockobee on the ground that couldn't be stopped.

Each rushed for 100 yards, the first time that's happened for Purdue since Sept. 8, 2018, when D.J. Knox (152) and Markell Jones (109) accomplished the feat against Eastern Michigan.

Mockobee totaled 153 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Tracy added 122, scoring two touchdowns.

Offensive line overpowers Minnesota

Josh Kaltenberger returned, a needed addition to Purdue's battered offensive line.

The Boilermakers showed off the passing attack early, and the run game took it home.

In all, Purdue rushed for 353 yards, its first 300-yard rushing game in five years.

