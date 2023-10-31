Where did College Football Playoff Committee rank Notre Dame in first ballot of 2023?

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football found out how the College Football Playoff Committee views its season thus far, and its ranking was significantly lower than it was in the latest coaches and media polls.

The Irish (7-2) ranked No. 15 Tuesday evening when the 13-member CFP committee announced its first of six weekly ratings leading up to Bowl Selection Sunday on Dec. 3.

Ranked 12th this week in the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls, Notre Dame plays at unranked Clemson (4-4) on Saturday.

Injury watch: Notre Dame football loses leading receiver Mitchell Evans to season-ending ACL tear

Should the Irish win their final three regular-season games, including Wake Forest (4-4) on Senior Day and Stanford (2-6) on the road, a New Year’s Six bowl invitation still appears possible.

Heading into Tuesday's reveal, several national outlets projected a Notre Dame-Alabama meeting in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon on Dec. 30. That would mark Notre Dame’s first appearance in the Atlanta-based bowl game.

One ESPN projection pegged the Irish for a Pop-Tarts Bowl meeting on Dec. 28 in Orlando against Oklahoma State, their Fiesta Bowl opponent in Marcus Freeman’s first game as head coach.

The remaining New Year’s Six bowls not part of the final four-team College Football Playoff are the Cotton, Orange and Fiesta bowls.

Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson, left, and cornerback Cam Hart, bottom, stop Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka at the goal line late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

The highest-ranked two-loss team in both national polls, the Irish were leapfrogged by 6-2 LSU in the CFP ranking and must still ward off two-loss programs Oregon State, Utah, Tennessee and UCLA.

Notre Dame’s only losses came at home on Sept. 23 against unbeaten Ohio State (17-14) and at No. 13 Louisville (33-20) on Oct. 7. The Buckeyes, who clipped the Irish at the wire and won convincingly over 11th-ranked Penn State at home, were rewarded with the initial No. 1 ranking in the CFP ahead of two-time defending national champion Georgia at No. 2

This is the last season of the four-team FBS playoff structure that started in 2014. A 12-team playoff that includes first-round games on campus sites begins with the 2024 season.

After going 2-2 against a four-game gauntlet of ranked foes at night, Notre Dame ripped Pittsburgh 58-7 at home on Saturday.

First College Football Playoff Rankings

Oct. 31, 2023

1. Ohio State 8-0

2. Georgia 8-0

3. Michigan 8-0

4. Florida State 8-0

5. Washington 8-0

6. Oregon 7-1

7. Texas 7-1

8. Alabama 7-1

9. Oklahoma 7-1

10. Mississippi 7-1

11. Penn State 7-1

12. Missouri 7-1

13. Louisville 7-1

14. LSU 6-2

15. Notre Dame 7-2

16. Oregon State 6-2

17. Tennessee 6-2

18. Utah 6-2

19. UCLA 6-2

20. Southern Cal 7-2

21. Kansas 6-2

22. Oklahoma State 6-2

23. Kansas State 6-2

24. Tulane 7-1

25. Air Force 8-0

