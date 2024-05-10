Where did CBS Sports put J.J. McCarthy in their QB power rankings?

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports released his first quarterback power rankings heading into the 2024 NFL season. It’s hard to judge where the Vikings should slot in because, as of now, we have no idea who’s going to suit up in Week 1. Will it be Sam Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick, or will it be J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in last month’s draft?

Benjamin thinks the Michigan product has the best situation heading into his rookie season. Benjamin didn’t include Darnold in his power rankings, but he did put McCarthy at No. 25.

Unlike Caleb Williams, McCarthy isn’t even guaranteed to start in Week 1, with Sam Darnold also in tow. But he’s got arguably the best situation of any rookie signal-caller, plopped into a Kevin O’Connell offense with Pro Bowl-level talent at every spot. He’s got a path to immediate success.

McCarthy will have to beat out Darnold, and as long as he does, he has a chance to make an immediate impact on the Vikings offense right away. He will have tremendous weapons to throw to, and Minnesota should have a more stable rushing attack after signing former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

It’s worth noting Benjamin ranked ex-Viking Kirk Cousins at No. 14.

First set of QB Power Rankings for the 2024 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/mtMI4tjP9r — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire