Where did Browns’ QB Joe Flacco rank among all 32 starters in QBR in Week 17?

Quarterback Joe Flacco made easy work of the New York Jets last Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns went on to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2020 season. He had nearly 300 yards passing by halftime and even managed to sneak in a nap on the sideline, showing his age a bit.

This marks four games in a row that Flacco has thrown for over 400 yards in five starts for the Browns. As they hold the fifth seed in the AFC and cannot drop any lower or rise any higher in the playoff seeding, the Browns will rest Flacco and the starters this week. This will give most of them their first bout of rest since their Week 5 bye week.

Before we jump ahead to the pseudo-preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, let’s take one more look at last week’s outing.

Here is how Flacco’s showing against the Jets stacked up with the performances of the other 31 starting quarterbacks in the NFL. We will be using ESPN’s QBR as the metric to rank by.

Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings: 1.1

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young: 12.1

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 19.4

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 19.8

Browns Joe Flacco

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders: 21.7

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: 21.8

Browns Joe Flacco

Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots: 26.7

Browns Joe Flacco

Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos: 31.3

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: 31.9

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Siemian, New York Jets: 35.0

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons: 39.2

Browns Joe Flacco

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 41.6

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: 46.4

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: 50.2

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 50.2

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Easton Stick, Los Angeles Chargers: 52.3

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants: 52.5

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns: 53.8

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 63.4

Browns Joe Flacco

Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders: 65.1

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: 66.0

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers: 70.9

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: 76.1

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: 77.4

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals: 79.0

Browns Joe Flacco

C.J. Beathard, Jacksonville Jaguars: 79.0

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: 82.7

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 84.4

Browns Joe Flacco

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: 88.2

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints: 88.9

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts: 89.7

Browns Joe Flacco

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 95.9

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire