Where did the Big Ten’s top undrafted basketball players sign after the NBA draft?

The Big Ten had a strong showing in Thursday’s NBA draft, with a total of nine selections. A number of top Big Ten players also were signed after the draft, headlined by an Illinois star and a playmaker from Rutgers.

The total of nine Big Ten players who were drafted marks the most for any college conference in the 2022 NBA draft. Those nine players were the most for the conference since the 1990 NBA draft.

It was a surprise to see several Big Ten stars such as Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) and Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers) not get selected. Harper, for example, was frequently mocked before the draft as being a second round pick.

Both players signed as free agents after the draft. More on that shortly.

As for those who were drafted, the Big Ten had four first round picks. A look at the nine draft selections:

Round 1, No. 4, Keegan Murray (Iowa), Sacramento Kings

Round 1, No. 5, Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Detroit Pistons

Round 1, No. 10, Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Washington Wizards

Round 1, No. 20, Malaki Branham (Ohio State), San Antonio Spurs

Round 2, No. 32, Caleb Houstan (Michigan), Orlando Magic

Round 2, No. 35, Max Christie (Michigan State), Los Angeles Lakers

Round 2, No. 40, Bryce McGowens (Nebraska), Minnesota Timberwolves (Rights traded to Charlotte)

Round 2, No. 41, E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), New Orleans Pelicans

Round 2, No. 43, Moussa Diabaté (Michigan), LA Clippers

Check out some of the Big Ten stars who signed as undrafted rookies following this week’s NBA draft!

Marcus Bingham (Michigan State) signs with the Dallas Mavericks

Gabe Brown (Michigan State) signs with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) signs with the Utah Jazz

Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers) signs with the Toronto Raptors

Trevion Williams (Purdue) signs with the Boston Celtics

