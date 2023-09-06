Where did the Big 12 land in USA TODAY Sports 1-133 re-rank after week 1?

Week one of the college football season provided a nice balance of blowout wins and upsets to get the ball rolling. In the Big 12, several teams that could be contenders in the Big 12 took losses to upset the apple cart to start the season.

One game doesn’t completely define a team, but it definitely doesn’t help their credibility on the national scale. When you play down a level of competition like much of the conference did, you better make sure you come away with a win because everyone else on your schedule is going to be licking their chops.

That’s what Texas Tech and Baylor face this week as they prepare to host two of the best teams in the Pac-12 and top 15 squads in the country in Oregon and Utah.

But before we get to that, let’s take a look at how Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports re-ranked the Big 12 in his updated 1-133 re-rank after week 1.

10: Texas Longhorns

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Change: None

It was a slow start for the Longhorns against Rice, but they still came away with a big win. Now it’s off to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. A win over the Crimson Tide would skyrocket Texas right into the top four.

11. Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +2

Kansas State is going to be a problem for everyone in the Big 12 this year. Thankfully, Oklahoma wouldn’t see them until the Big 12 title game.

17. Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Change: None

No movement for the Sooners after taking care of business against Arkansas State. That’s okay. Beat SMU and you’ll see Oklahoma move up a couple of spots. Let ’em sleep on the Sooners.

30. UCF Knights

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports battle for the ball

Change: +10

Guz Malzahn and the Knights aren’t playing around. They put a thumping on Kent State in week one, looking the part of a Power Five team. Can they keep the momentum going with a trip to Idaho to take on Boise State?

42. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +1

Quarterbacking will be an adventure this year for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but they got the win, so there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic. We’ll see what happens this week when Oklahoma State travels to take on Arizona State.

44. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -10

Oh, Texas Tech. You didn’t follow Brett Yormark’s script for the Big 12 in week one. You dropped one to Wyoming and now get the pleasure of hosting Oregon. For a team that many believed was a contender in the preseason, the Red Raiders have a lot to prove.

45. TCU Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -18

It wasn’t the biggest drop of the week or perhaps even the worst loss of the week (looking at you, Baylor), but it was certainly the most high-profile loss of the week. TCU had no answer for Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Dylan Edwards. Defense was a problem last year, but the Horned Frogs got bailed out by clutch performances from Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston, and Kendre Miller. Those guys are gone. So who’s going to be clutch this year?

54. Houston Cougars

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +31

While the Baylor Bears were the biggest loser, the Houston Cougars experienced the biggest positive move of the week after their win over UTSA. Now, you might be thinking, it was just UTSA, but the Roadrunners have won at least 11 games each of the last two seasons. Solid start for Houston. Also, you gotta give them a bump simply for their powder blue homage to the Houston Oilers.

61. BYU Cougars

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -10

They won, but it wasn’t all that impressive of a win in the Cougars 14-0 victory over Sam Houston State. There may not be much offense in Provo, but the defense will come to play. Can’t sleep on BYU.

68. Cincinnati Bearcats

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -4

This is a surprising move by Smith to the Bearcats. Emory Jones looked awesome in their week one win over Eastern Kentucky. Jones accounted for seven total touchdowns. Whether the ranking is accurate or not, Cincinnati will have a chance to make a big move if they can beat Pitt this weekend

74. Kansas Jayhawks

Sep 1, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gets ready to lead his team onto the field before a game against the Missouri State Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +3

The Kansas Jayhawks are now 7-7 in their last 14 games dating back to the start of last season under Lance Leipold. This week, the Jayhawks host an intriguing Power Five matchup when Illinois heads to Lawrence.

85. Baylor Bears

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -36

The Bears were the biggest loser of week one action in the Big 12, suffering the biggest drop after their loss to Texas State. Dave Aranda couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season in their loss to the Bobcats. Now they have to turnaround and play the Utah Utes.

95. West Virginia Mountaineers

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -6

Penn State would be a tough first opponent for any team in the country. Neal Brown and West Virginia have a lot to prove this season.

Iowa State Cyclones

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Change: -1

It was a solid start to the season for Matt Cambell and the Iowa State Cyclones in their win over Northern Iowa, but Erick Smith isn’t betting on the Cyclones sustaining that success.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire