Where did the Big 12 land in USA TODAY Sports 2023 preseason 1-133 rankings?

The 2023 college football season kicks off with week zero on Saturday. The wait for the Oklahoma Sooners season opener is nearly over. The opportunity to put last season in the rearview is nigh upon us.

The Big 12 is going to be an interesting race this season. It’s a deep league that usually has a surprise team in conference title contention by the end of the year. Just in the preseason, there are five teams that have a legit shot to win the conference and probably another five more that if things fall right, could make their way to Arlington.

As we approach the start of the season, USA TODAY Sports released the first iteration of their weekly 1-133 rankings of each team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Here’s how the Big 12 teams stack up ahead of the start of the season.

10. Texas Longhorns

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

And that brings us to the Texas Longhorns. Everything looks like it’s coming together again this offseason. With a lot of talent returning on offense and a defense that showed significant signs of improvement a year ago, the only question left to answer is, “Is Texas back?”

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This feels like the right place for the Kansas State Wildcats. In Big 12 title discussions, Kansas State feels slept on most places, but they’re a well-coached team with one of the more talented quarterbacks in the conference. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Kansas State go back-to-back and win the Big 12 championship again in 2023.

17. Oklahoma Sooners

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners have a lot to prove in 2023. They have a shot to be a really good team this year. They’ll likely be the favorite in every game but the Red River Showdown. All they have to do now is show last season was a mirage.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TCU lost a lot of production on an offense that was incredibly explosive a year ago. Yes, they have Chandler Morris at quarterback. Morris won the starting job in fall camp last year before getting hurt against Colorado in the opener. Can he create the same magic that Max Duggan did in TCU’s College Football Playoff run?

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Expectations are high for the Texas Tech Red Raiders ahead of the 2023 season. A solid debut year for Joey McGuire in which Tech beat the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners has pushed the Red Raiders into preseason contender category. But can they live up to the hype?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights are widely regarded as the new Big 12 team most capable of making noise in year one in their new home. They’ve got an athletic, dynamic, and experienced quarterback at the helm and a head coach who’s succeeded in the Power Five. Gus Malzahn and John Rhys Plumlee could help UCF be a player in 2023.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I’m coming around on the idea that the Oklahoma State Cowboys are actually going to be good. Alan Bowman’s a good quarterback if he can stay healthy. His problem is that he’s struggled to stay healthy. But if Mike Gundy gets 12 games out of Bowman, the Cowboys will be in the thick of the Big 12 title race in 2023.

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor’s been down, then up, and then middle of the pack in Dave Aranda’s first three seasons in Waco. What are the Baylor Bears going to give us in 2023? If Blake Shapen can elevate his game, the Bears can be a contender with their strong rushing attack.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Toughness and tenacity are traits that have marked the BYU Football program for years. That will be no different in their first year in the Big 12. The Cougars will play a lot of tightly contested ball games and they’ll fight for four quarters. If they can get a big season out of transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, they’ll be a contender in 2023.

64. Cincinnati Bearcats

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Armed with arguably the best defensive line in the conference, the Cincinnati Bearcats are going to be a problem for the Big 12. But much like Iowa State, can the offense score enough to take the pressure off what will be a good defense.

77. Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While things are looking up for the Kansas Jayhawks, they still have a lot to prove after struggling down the stretch in 2022. They have one of the best players in the conference in Jalon Daniels, who will be must-see television this year.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Smith is a great addition at quarterback and Dana Holgorsen knows his way around the Big 12. The Houston Cougars will be a fun team to watch, but how many games they win will depend a lot on their defense.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Though they’ve yet to announce a starter for 2023, the West Virginia Mountaineers have a lot to prove. If the offense is good this season, West Virginia might surprise a few people.

95. Iowa State Cyclones

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to know what the Iowa State Cyclones are going to look like in 2023. They had an offense that struggled to take advantage of one of the best defenses in the country and now they’re down their presumed starter at quarterback. Matt Campbell is a great coach in an underdog role, but this may be too much for even him.

