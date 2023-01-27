Where did the Big 12 land in College Football News first look 1-131 rankings for 2023?

The new Big 12 is going to be a lot of fun, at least for one season. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are likely out the door in 2024, which is likely one of the hangups in getting a 2023 schedule.

Until we get an actually schedule to digest, and with just over eight months remaining till the start of the season, we continue to look at early look power rankings for 2023.

This time, it’s College Football News taking an early look at their 1-131 rankings for the 2023 season. Let’s see how the Big 12 stacked up.

64. Houston Cougars

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Welcome to the Big 12, now be a whole lot better – and less flaky. The transfer portals been a plus, but it has to come together fast.

What we say:

It’s a bit surprising seeing Houston so far down the list. That said, they were just 8-5 and lost to Texas Tech and Kansas in nonconference. Still, I think they finish better than last place in the Big 12, especially with Clayton Tune returning.

63. West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

This is the wrong time to be in the Big 12 without a ton of sure-thing stars. The passing game will be fine, but the D needs help.

What we say:

One can’t help but wonder how things might have played out differently for the Mountaineers had Garrett Greene started for them all season. They won two out of their final three with Greene under center and looked competitive early against Kansas State before the Kansas State Wildcats took control.

Story continues

58. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass as Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Is that sustainable? Why not? Jalon Daniels will be the IT quarterback. There’s a whole lot returning around its star.

What we say:

2022 looked like the year that Kansas would get back into contention after their 5-0 start, but an injury to Jalon Daniels rained on their parade and the Jayhawks lost seven of their last eight games on the season. Daniels is back and Lance Leipold continues to build, will 2023 provide a different finish?

52. BYU Cougars

Dec 17, 2022; Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani SitakeÊblows a kiss to fans after being given a Gatorade bath after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at University Stadium (Albuquerque). Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Welcome to the Big 12 X factor. Can Kedon Slovis make the O dangerous? Will there be a pass rush? This will be interesting.

What we say:

Kedon Slovis replacing Jaren Hall will help the Cougars a lot, but will the other parts around them be good enough to give BYU a lift in their first season in the Big 12. They got a big win over Baylor at home, but losses to Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas, and Liberty in 2022 revealed they may not be as close as previously thought.

50. Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Eli Sanders (6) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

The payoff will come. The Big 12 will be harder, but the D will be the best in the league. The lost running game groove has to return.

What we say:

If the Iowa State Cyclones can find some semblance of consistency on offense, they’ll be a contender in the conference with the defensive effort they put on display a year ago.

47. Baylor Bears

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

There’s a lot to like. There’s a great base helped by the transfer portal, but Dave Aranda’s D has to rise back up and be a factor.

What we say:

Baylor was one of the disappointing teams in 2022, along with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Can they bounce back and return to the top of the Big 12 or was 2021 an aberration?

46. UCF Golden Knights

Dec 28, 2022; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Central Florida Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) rushes as Duke Blue Devils defensive back Darius Joiner (1) defends durning the first quarter in the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

UCF will be a thorn in the Big 12’s side. The ground game will be good, but the line needs time to rebuild. A pass rush is a must.

What we say:

UCF brings a rushing attack that featured three players with more than 750 yards rushing in 2022. As a team, they ran for 228 yards per game at 5.2 yards per carry.

39. Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant (6) passes the ball against the Temple Owls during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Welcome to the Big 12, Scott Satterfield. Wisconsin got Luke Fickell and a few players, but there’s plenty in place to be great.

What we say:

It will be interesting to see which new Big 12 team will make the leap and be competitive in year one. Cincinnati has a chance Ben Bryant returning for his final season. Bryant threw 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 11 games for the Bearcats in 2022.

35. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alan Bowman (15) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Can OSU pull up out of the nosedive? The mistakes have to stop, the offensive stars have to rise up, and stopping the run is a must.

What we say:

This is a bit rich for us. The Oklahoma State Cowboys lost their best player in Spencer Sanders and turn to former Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman, who struggled with injuries in Lubbock before spending two seasons on the bench with Michigan.

28. Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Dillon Gabriel and the passing game will be great. The defense won’t be as porous, but don’t expect a huge turnaround overall.

What we say:

The additions of Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd, and Trace Ford will give a boost to one of the worst defenses in college football. If the Sooners can figure out another weapon at wide receiver across from Jalil Farooq, the offense will still be humming.

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

What College Football News said:

Texas Tech will more than hold its own in a loaded Big 12. QB Tyler Shough is going to be huge leading the high-powered offense.

What we say:

If Tyler Shough can stay healthy for a full season, the Red Raiders will be dangerous. They had an 8-5 record with three different starting quarterbacks in Lubbock. Again, we ask, how did OU not have a better backup plan for the Red River Showdown?

23. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) throws during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

The Big 12 is better, but TCU should be fine with good parts back. However, the top skill guys are done. There’s a lot of magic gone.

What we say:

If there’s one team that will be grossly overrated heading into the 2023 season, it’ll be TCU. They’ve lost Max Duggan, Kendre Miller, and Quentin Johnston from an offense that was their calling card. It’s not that there aren’t good players in Fort Worth for new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles, it’s that the Frogs lost a lot of the heart and soul with these departures.

15. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) takes the snap from center Hayden Gillum (55) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

Everyone will forget about the defending Big 12 champ with all the big storylines, but it’ll be even better around QB Will Howard.

What we say:

Will Howard was a revelation for the Wildcats in the wake of Adrian Martinez’s injury issues in 2022. They were explosive through the air and on the ground. How do they replace Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah?

12. Texas Longhorns

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

What College Football News said:

The offense is beyond loaded, but talent hasn’t been a problem. There’s more than enough in place to win the Big 12. No pressure.

What we say:

Texas returns Quinn Ewers and one of the best players in the conference in Xavier Worthy. If they can get more on the same page in 2023, the Longhorns’ offense could be even more dangerous.

[listicle id=79332]

[listicle id=79380]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire