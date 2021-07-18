Where Derek Stingley Jr is slated to go in latest NFL mock draft

In the upcoming college football season for the LSU Tigers, plenty of eyes will be on Derek Stingley.

There are several reasons for this. For starters, Stingley played injured for some of last season and didn’t have the level of impact that many thought he would. Can he regain his freshman season form and be the passing deterrent of 2019? One of the most purely talented players on the field at any given moment. The Tigers cornerback could be poised for a bounce-back season and that will only benefit the defense along with fellow cornerback Eli Ricks.

Looking beyond the 2021 college football season there is the 2022 NFL draft. Stingley is viewed as the No. 1 cornerback in the country and will be on most draft boards. Once again LSU living up to the moniker of being ‘DBU.’

Our colleagues at Draft Wire put together their latest mock draft and have the 2019 five-star recruit inside their top five. In this particular mock, Stingley would head to the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Eagles could use some help on the back end, especially with the talented receivers already in the NFC East.

List

Top 20 defensive recruits for the LSU Tigers since 2000 View 20 items

Despite the fact that LSU has sent 21 players to the NFL through the draft over the last two years, Stingley is the only player on the list. That can always change given it is still July. Stingley would instantly impact the Eagles defense that has to contend with players such as Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Kenny Golladay, Terry McLaurin, and others.

Stingley is used to being tested by going up against these SEC receivers and at the NFL level, it will be no different.

List