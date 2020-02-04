Where departed 2019 Giants ended up in MLB free agency this offseason

There are two different ways to use the phrase #ForeverGiant.

You can use it the way it was intended, honoring the players who became fan favorites and won titles. Or you can use it to have a little fun on Twitter, noting the brief San Francisco careers of guys like Dan Uggla, Connor Joe and Mike Leake. The 2019 season was a big one for the latter camp.

The Giants used a National League-record 64 players last season, shattering their own franchise mark by 13. It was a year when new faces were DFA'd before fans could even really learn what number they would wear, some old friends were let go, and some fan favorites ended up looking for work elsewhere.

The Giants don't plan to use 64 players again this year, although they're certainly on pace to get close. Before the 2020 churn starts, here's a look at where last year's departed Giants ended up ...

Joe Panik: He hit .277 for the Mets after being let go by the Giants, and this spring he'll be in camp with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee. It's a bummer for Panik that the Giants stopped handing out extensions just before they got to their second baseman. He's now at the point of his career where minor league contracts are more likely, but Toronto isn't far from his New York home and the Blue Jays have an exciting young core that Panik might be able to join.

Kevin Pillar: The decision to let Pillar walk remains the stunner of the Giants' offseason, but it's looking more and more like one most teams would have made. Pillar still has not found a home and it looks like a long shot that he'll come close to matching the $10 million or so he was due in arbitration.

Stephen Vogt and Madison Bumgarner: The Giants will see them on their first road trip and their first homestand. And then four more times. Those Giants-Diamondbacks series now carry much more weight.

Tyler Austin: Did you know that Tyler Austin made more appearances for the 2019 Giants than Austin Slater? Anyway, he signed a one-year deal with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars in Japan. A lot of American sluggers have done well there and then tried to come back, so perhaps we'll see him again.

Will Smith and Mark Melancon: The latter was traded at the deadline, but Smith joined the Braves earlier this offseason. They should be back in the postseason.

Sam Dyson: It got ugly after a trade to the Twins. Dyson got rocked on the mound, had shoulder surgery and is currently being investigated by MLB after abuse allegations were made public by his ex-girlfriend. Dyson is currently a free agent. He recently posted on Instagram that he has begun a throwing program.

Derek Holland: So solid for the Giants in 2018, Holland was let go last summer and ended up with the Cubs. He signed a minor league deal with the Pirates last week.

Gerardo Parra: Man, did everything work out for this guy. He didn't play well in a brief Giants tryout but went to Washington D.C. and became a fan favorite with his "Baby Shark" walk-up routine. Oh, he also won a title. Parra will technically be a Giant again; he signed a deal with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

Yangervis Solarte: A good clubhouse guy, he didn't hit at all and ended up spending two months in Japan. Solarte will be in Braves camp as a non-roster invitee.

Scooter Gennett: He certainly qualifies as a tongue-in-cheek #ForeverGiant. Gennett is still a free agent and was recently linked to the Cubs. He figures to be a non-roster invitee wherever he lands.

Travis Bergen: The Rule 5 pick made 21 appearances for the Giants before getting returned to the Blue Jays. Speaking of Rule 5 guys, former Giants pick Julian Fernandez was returned to the Rockies in October after a stint with the Marlins. He hasn't pitched in two years.

Drew Pomeranz: Few people had a better offseason than Pomeranz. He turned two months of strong relief work for the Brewers into a stunning four-year, $34 million deal with the Padres. The Giants will see him come out of the visiting bullpen at Petco quite often.

Fernando Abad: According to his thoroughly updated Wikipedia page, the lefty reliever signed a minor league deal with the Nationals.

Mac Williamson: It never quite worked out in San Francisco and Williamson finished his year in South Korea. He's back, and much closer to his North Carolina home, having signed a minor league deal with the Nationals.

Erik Kratz: You could probably win a bar bet tonight by asking someone if they remember who the Opening Day backup catcher was for the Giants last year. I don't know why you would do that, and if you're talking about backup catchers at a bar that's probably not a great sign, but anyway, it was Erik Kratz. He slugged .714 for the U.S. National Team in an offseason tournament and signed a minor league deal with the Yankees.

Mike Gerber: The first player Farhan Zaidi ever added to the Giants, although it didn't work out. Gerber signed a minor league deal with the Rockies and will be in big league camp. There's a non-zero chance he hits a couple homers against the Giants at Coors Field during a doubleheader sometime this summer.

Kyle Barraclough: The Bay Area native signed a minor league deal with the Padres, who have a long history of turning bearded relievers into dudes with a 2.56 ERA.

Corban Joseph: Now we're diggin' deep! Joseph actually got 17 plate appearance for the Giants last year. He'll be in Cubs camp as a non-roster invitee.

Connor Joe: Returned to the Dodgers, he'll be in their camp as a non-roster invitee. Joe ended up posting a .426 OBP in Triple-A last season.

Michael Reed: No idea, to be honest. He was let go and then re-signed and got hurt, and in November he became a minor league free agent.

Pat Venditte: The switch-pitcher signed a minor league deal with the Marlins with an invite to spring training. Perhaps he'll be helped by the three-batter-minimum rule.

Aaron Altherr: He got one at-bat for the Giants and struck out. In November, he signed a deal with the NC Dinos in South Korea. They have a cool name.

Ray Black: Sent to the Brewers in the Dubon-Pomeranz deal, he's still there.

Ty Blach: The 2018 Opening Day starter will be in Orioles camp as a non-roster invitee.

Williams Jerez: Remember when he was in the on-deck circle as midnight approached in that 16-inning win over the Mets? No, you don't remember that? I'm the only one weird enough to remember that near miss of a reliever at-bat? Anyway, he's a non-roster invitee for the Pirates, who also have Andrew Susac in camp!

