Where the Denver Nuggets' roster stands to start the offseason

Jun. 19—Injury issues throughout tested the Denver Nuggets depth last season, allowing nearly all 17 players who finished the season on the roster to play meaningful minutes.

Here's a look at where the roster stands in the offseason.

#00 Markus Howard

An end-of-the-bench player for most of his rookie year, Howard proved he could score in the NBA when he got extended minutes late in the regular season. The reserve guard scored 15 or more points in the final three games of the regular season and earned some playoff minutes when Michael Malone was looking for more scoring off the bench.

After signing a two-way contract in November, Howard is a restricted free agent, according to spotrac.

#0 JaMychal Green

Green got a few starts during his first season in Denver but settled in as one of the leaders of the second unit. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes per game.

A similar role seems likely next season, should Green pick up a player option worth a reported $7.6 million for the 2021-22 season.

#1 Michael Porter Jr.

Porter took another step toward stardom in the regular season, averaging 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 44.5% from 3-point range. He scored 26 points in each of Denver's Game 5 and 6 wins over Portland to advance to the second round where a back injury and defensive issues seemed to limit his production.

Porter will make nearly $5.3 million next season, the final year of his rookie contract. President of basketball operations Tim Connelly said he planned to meet with Porter's representation this offseason to talk about an extension.

#3 Shaquille Harrison

Harrison was acquired after a string of injuries struck the backcourt and became something of a defensive stopper for Malone. He played 10 or more minutes in two playoff games against Portland.

He enters the offseason as a restricted free agent after signing a two-way deal in April.

#4 Paul Millsap

The most experienced Nugget shifted to the bench in what could be his final season in Denver. After signing a one-year deal with $10 million last offseason, the 36-year-old power forward hits unrestricted free agency.

Millsap scored 15 points in a Game 2 win over Portland and 11 in Game 2 against Phoenix but did not play in Game 4 as the Nuggets were swept.

#5 Will Barton III

One of the key decisions of Denver's offseason will be made by Barton. After another injury prevented Barton from playing in the first-round series against Portland, Barton showed the Nuggets, and other teams around the league, that he can still make an impact, scoring in double figures in all three games he played against Phoenix.

Barton has a player option worth nearly $15 million for next season.

#7 Facundo Campazzo

The 30-year-old rookie ended up playing more meaningful minutes than most expected after the point guard position bore the brunt of Denver's injury issues. Campazzo started all but one of Denver's playoff games. Campazzo could be in for a primarily reserve role next season, which is his last under the two-year contract he signed in November worth $7.4 million.

#10 Bol Bol

Next season looks to be Bol's last chance to show he belongs. The size and skill were evident at times, but the 7-foot-2 center never earned consistent minutes. He is set to make $2.2 million in the final season of the two-year contract he got in 2020.

#11 Monte Morris

The three-year extension Morris signed in December proved to be a bargain for the Nuggets. Morris joined the starting lineup, when healthy, after Jamal Murray's season-ending injury and showed he could be one of the team's top performers in a few playoff games. With Murray expected to miss the start of next season, Morris could be in line for more starts.

#15 Nikola Jokic

The best individual season in Denver's NBA history came at a cost of $28.5 million after Jokic signed a max contract extension in 2018. The NBA's Most Valuable Player will make more than $30 million next season and get another raise in 2022-23, the final year of his existing contract. After making the all-NBA first team, Jokic is eligible for a supermax contract extension, per spotrac.

#22 Zeke Nnaji

The rookie moved in and out of the rotation as the season went along, showing his potential as a defender and 3-point shooter before settling on the bench for most of the postseason. Nnaji will make $2.5 million next season and could be in line for more minutes depending on decisions made by Green and Millsap.

#25 Austin Rivers

Signed for the remainder of the season for just over $270,000 on April 30, Rivers repaid the Nuggets with 21- and 18-point performances, both Denver wins, against Portland in the playoffs. He returns to unrestricted free agency this offseason.

#27 Jamal Murray

The Nuggets have more money committed to Murray than anyone on the roster. The five-year extension worth $170 million he signed in 2019 runs through the 2024-25 season. Murray's season ended with a torn ACL that is expected to sideline him well into next season.

#31 Vlatko Cancar

The 24-year-old forward played few meaningful minutes and faces an uncertain future in Denver. Cancar is in line for $1.8 million next season, but his contract does not become guaranteed until Aug. 3, according to spotrac.

#34 JaVale McGee

After accepting a player option with the Lakers in November, McGee was traded to Cleveland before the Nuggets acquired him at the trade deadline. He is an unrestricted free agent after being the odd big man out for much of the postseason.

#35 PJ Dozier

The opportunity for Dozier to contribute in the playoffs was lost to an adductor strain suffered late in the regular season. He's another player with a nonguaranteed contract next season. Should the Nuggets keep him around, it will cost $1.9 million next season.

#50 Aaron Gordon

The Nuggets got the defensive versatility they sought when they made a trade for Gordon, while the offense was more miss than hit in the playoffs. Next season seems to loom large for Gordon and the Nuggets. The 2021-22 season will be his last playing under a four-year contract originally signed with Orlando. He's set to make $16.4 million next season.