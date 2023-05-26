Where Denard Robinson ranked on ESPN’s top 75 quarterbacks of the 2000’s

Bill Connely with ESPN ranked the top 75 quarterbacks since 2000 ($) and Michigan football had one player make the list.

Denard Robinson came in at No. 50. ‘Shoelace’ played for the Wolverines from 2009-2012 and put up some hefty numbers during his playing days for the maize and blue. Robinson was a good passer, but was a dynamic runner and made defenders look lost on the field. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 6,250 yards, threw for 49 touchdowns, ran for 4,495 yards, and 42 touchdowns on the ground.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe the single-best moment of the Rich Rod era at Michigan was signing Robinson, who captured fans’ imagination and averaged more than 2,000 passing yards and 1,300 rushing yards over his last three seasons. We’re used to stats like that now. We weren’t a decade ago.

Robinson came to Michigan as a four-star recruit from Deerfield Beach (Florida). He was the 121st-ranked recruit coming out of high school and the No. 9 athlete in the class of 2009. Robinson was recruited by Auburn, Ohio State, Miami, Florida, and Georgia.

Here are some notable accomplishments from Robinson during his days at Michigan:

Holds the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback (4,495), eclipsing the previous mark set by West Virginia signal-caller Pat White (4,480, 2005-08)

Holds the NCAA season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,702), surpassing Air Forces’ Beau Morgan’s 1,494 against Wisconsin (Nov. 20, 2010)

Became the first player in NCAA history to pass for 2,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season in 2010

Ranks first in the Big Ten in career rushing yards by a quarterback (4,495), surpassing Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El (3,895) at Purdue

Ranks second at Michigan in career yardage (4,495)

Ranks third at Michigan in career touchdowns (42)

Advertisement

Oh, and enjoy Denard Robinson’s first play as a Wolverine against Western Michigan.

Here are some photos of Robinson during his playing days wearing the winged helmet.

September 8, 2012; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) runs by Air Force Falcons defensive back Steffon Batts (23) for a seventy nine yard touchdown during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

January 3, 2012; New Orleans, LA, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) drops back to pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

November 26, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) runs the ball during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

November 19, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) passes the ball to wide receiver Kelvin Grady (19) in the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) runs the ball away from Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Normondo Harris (1) during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-US

September 24, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 27, 2010; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) runs the ball after getting away from Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Ross Homan (51) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 9, 2010; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 16, 2010; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 11, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Harrison Smith (22) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Michigan won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 10, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson (16) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te’o (5) in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

More Football!

Ranking Big Ten football teams via ESPN SP+ post-spring rankings Michigan football ranks surprisingly high in ESPN future offense rankings Michigan football a finalist for 2024 Florida native WR Michigan football at Penn State time, channel set

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire