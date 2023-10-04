Where Deion Sanders’ 2023 salary ranks among fellow Pac-12 head coaches

USA TODAY Sports released its annual college football head coaching salary database earlier this week, allowing Colorado fans to see how Deion Sanders’ 2023 salary compares to the sport’s other biggest coaches.

Based on everything that Coach Prime has done for the Buffs so far, it’s difficult to put a price tag on his worth, but most would agree that athletic director Rick George has gotten his money’s worth and then some.

According to USA TODAY Sports, check out where Sanders’ 2023 salary ranks among his fellow Pac-12 head coaches:

(Note: Data was not made available for USC’s Lincoln Riley and Stanford’s Troy Taylor.)

Jake Dickert, Washington State — $2,700,000

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

For how well Washington State has performed this year, Dickert’s sub-$3 million contract is a great steal.

Jedd Fisch, Arizona — $3,250,000

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona won just one game in Fisch’s first season before going 5-7 in 2022.

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State — $3,850,000

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State, which self-imposed a bowl ban this season, is off to a 1-4 start in Dillingham’s first year.

Kalen DeBoer, Washington — $4,200,000

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The currently undefeated Huskies are an outside threat to reach the College Football Playoff in DeBoer’s second season in Seattle.

Justin Wilcox, Cal — $4,400,000

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wilcox’s best season came in 2019 when he led Cal to an 8-5 record.

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State — $4,850,000

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Smith has Oregon State competing at a very high level once again this season. Hopefully, Smith’s Beavers will be able to find a Power Five conference soon.

Deion Sanders, Colorado — $5,500,000

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Coach Prime’s contract has already paid for itself with the number of eyeballs on Colorado.

Chip Kelly, UCLA — $5,979,167

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins are an even 30-30 since Kelly took over the head job in 2018.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah — $6,325,000

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Under Whittingham, the Utes haven’t experienced a losing season since 2013.

Dan Lanning, Oregon — $6,624,999

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Oregon is off to a 5-0 start in Lanning’s second season at the helm.

For more on Oregon, follow Ducks Wire

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire