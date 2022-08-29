Where Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams rank on 2022 NFL Top 100 list

Where 49ers stars Deebo, Williams rank on NFL Top 100 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both knew they were among the top 20 players on the 2022 edition of the NFL Top 100 list. But until Sunday night, neither knew exactly where they fell on the list.

Now they do.

Samuel, who had a breakout 2021 season for the 49ers, came in at No. 19 in his first appearance on the list. He was unranked last year.

Williams, the best offensive lineman in the NFL, is ranked No. 14 on the list. This is his ninth appearance on the NFL Top 100 and the highest he has been ranked.

Williams' ranking this year is the highest ever for an offensive lineman since the list was first released in 2011.

The NFL Top 100 is based on voting by current NFL players.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Angelina Martin explained why she believes Samuel should have been ranked No. 17 and Williams at No. 6.

In videos released by the NFL to go along with the rankings, Samuel and Williams' peers spoke about what makes the two 49ers stars so special.

NFL players on Deebo Samuel

Darius Slay: "Running like Anquan Boldin, got an attitude like Steve Smith. Don't want to never go down."

Chandler Jones: "He kind of gives me the same vibe as AJ Brown. Big lower body, kind of yards-after-the-catch kind of guy."

Kenny Moore II: "Just like AJ Brown, if you let those guys get going, good luck trying to tackle them."

Devon Kennard: "Not many guys who have that level of versatility and you have to account for it in so many different ways. He's just an explosive player."

NFL players on Trent Williams

Devon Kennard: "Trent's still one of the most athletic and fluid athletes at that position that I've personally ever seen."

Chandler Jones: "I was going against Trent Williams the first four plays of the game and I told Marcus 'Hey, my moves aren't working. Let's switch sides. And I said that right in front of Trent. Trent kind of started laughing but I was serious. Trent's just a glass eater. He really is."

Dion Dawkins: "He's just overly dominant. It's almost like everything Trent does, it is like, that is not real. Like, did he really just do it? And he does it."

Williams' teammate George Kittle made it clear the All-Pro left tackle isn't ranked high enough on the NFL Top 100 list.

As for Samuel, he was the fifth-highest ranked wide receiver on the list, coming in behind Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and Cooper Kupp.

Kittle made the list, coming in at No. 22. He was joined by teammates Nick Bosa at No. 25, Fred Warner at No. 47, Jimmie Ward at No. 96, and Kyle Juszczyk at No. 100.

Here's how the complete top 20 looks:

20. J.C. Jackson -- Defensive back, Los Angeles Chargers

19. Deebo Samuel -- Wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

18. Shaquille Leonard -- Linebacker, Indianapolis Colts

17. Justin Jefferson -- Wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

16. Micah Parsons -- Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

15. Tyreek Hill -- Wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

14. Trent Williams -- Left tackle, San Francisco 49ers

13. Josh Allen -- Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

12. Derrick Henry -- Running back, Tennessee Titans

11. Myles Garrett -- Defensive end, Cleveland Browns

10. Travis Kelce -- Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Jalen Ramsey -- Safety, Los Angeles Rams

8. Patrick Mahomes -- Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Davante Adams -- Wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

6. TJ Watt -- Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Jonathan Taylor -- Running back, Indianapolis Colts

4. Cooper Kupp -- Wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

3. Aaron Rodgers -- Quarterback, Green Bay Packers

2. Aaron Donald -- Defensive tackle, Los Angles Rams

1. Tom Brady -- Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

