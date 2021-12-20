Where the decommits from Texas’ 2022 recruiting class ended up

It’s been a wild recruiting cycle.

Among several sudden coaching staff changes across the country, we’ve also witnessed the impact that NIL will have on the recruiting trail. The one-time transfer rule, where a player is now immediately eligible at their next stop, has also played a part.

For Texas in particular, they’ve been able to put together a solid 2022 class after an underwhelming 5-7 season. Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class with the Longhorns currently ranks No. 5 in the nation according to 247Sports.

There were a few bumps in the road along the way.

Several players that were once members of Texas’ class have since signed elsewhere. The biggest name is five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, who was committed to Texas for roughly one month earlier in the year, but Texas A&M ended up winning out in the end.

Take a look at where each decommit from Texas landed during the early signing period.

Evan Stewart - WR - Texas A&M

𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗

WR Evan Stewart

Liberty HS

Frisco, TX

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Welcome to Aggieland @0fficial_evan 👍 pic.twitter.com/5BxAZ2Uzg8 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 16, 2021

Jamarion Miller - RB - Alabama

Armani Winfield - WR - Baylor

Jaylon Guilbeau - CB - Texas

Eoghan Kerry - LB - Colorado

Following his recent decommitment from #Texas, Santa Ana (Calif) Mater Dei LB Eoghan Kerry has committed to #Colorado, Buffs were the runner up back in summer when he initially chose UT pic.twitter.com/yQ5zLWNjEy — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 1, 2021

Anthony Jones - ATH - Oregon

JUST IN: Texas loses commitment from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty ATH Anthony Jones who flips to Oregon on Signing Day. pic.twitter.com/FOCUaGXjL1 — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 15, 2021

Phaizon Wilson - WR - Unsigned

Star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson returns to Lancaster after having been enrolled at nationally ranked Duncanville.

Wilson is rated the fourth-best WR in D-FW and had been committed to Texas before decommitting in October. Read: https://t.co/9yqvuBoy0H#txhsfb @WEBOrecruiting1 pic.twitter.com/V1VZymMVE3 — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) July 21, 2021

Kobie McKinzie - LB - Oklahoma

