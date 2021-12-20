Where the decommits from Texas’ 2022 recruiting class ended up
It’s been a wild recruiting cycle.
Among several sudden coaching staff changes across the country, we’ve also witnessed the impact that NIL will have on the recruiting trail. The one-time transfer rule, where a player is now immediately eligible at their next stop, has also played a part.
For Texas in particular, they’ve been able to put together a solid 2022 class after an underwhelming 5-7 season. Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class with the Longhorns currently ranks No. 5 in the nation according to 247Sports.
There were a few bumps in the road along the way.
Several players that were once members of Texas’ class have since signed elsewhere. The biggest name is five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, who was committed to Texas for roughly one month earlier in the year, but Texas A&M ended up winning out in the end.
Take a look at where each decommit from Texas landed during the early signing period.
Evan Stewart - WR - Texas A&M
𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗
WR Evan Stewart
Liberty HS
Frisco, TX
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Welcome to Aggieland @0fficial_evan 👍 pic.twitter.com/5BxAZ2Uzg8
— TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 16, 2021
Jamarion Miller - RB - Alabama
Four-star running back and former #Texas commitment Jamarion Miller signs with #Alabama https://t.co/7qPO39rlAG @bamainsider #RollTide pic.twitter.com/MjljZYUWcy
— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) December 15, 2021
Armani Winfield - WR - Baylor
BREAKING: #Rivals250 UA All-American WR Armani Winfield chooses Baylor. pic.twitter.com/IvmihHXIge
— Cole Patterson (@ColeLPatterson) December 15, 2021
Jaylon Guilbeau - CB - Texas
Welcome to the family Jaylon Guilbeau! 🤘 (@jaylonguilbeau1) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/cDGdOhoWCA
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Eoghan Kerry - LB - Colorado
Following his recent decommitment from #Texas, Santa Ana (Calif) Mater Dei LB Eoghan Kerry has committed to #Colorado, Buffs were the runner up back in summer when he initially chose UT pic.twitter.com/yQ5zLWNjEy
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 1, 2021
Anthony Jones - ATH - Oregon
JUST IN: Texas loses commitment from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty ATH Anthony Jones who flips to Oregon on Signing Day. pic.twitter.com/FOCUaGXjL1
— Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 15, 2021
Phaizon Wilson - WR - Unsigned
Star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson returns to Lancaster after having been enrolled at nationally ranked Duncanville.
Wilson is rated the fourth-best WR in D-FW and had been committed to Texas before decommitting in October.
Read: https://t.co/9yqvuBoy0H#txhsfb @WEBOrecruiting1 pic.twitter.com/V1VZymMVE3
— Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) July 21, 2021
Kobie McKinzie - LB - Oklahoma
The river runs RED.
Welcome @kobiemckinzie26 🔒https://t.co/VQU3C5isio | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/d28nY10XGi
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
1
1