Here’s where Dave Toub can use Chiefs rookies on special teams in 2023

One of the biggest challenges for an NFL special teams coordinator is the fact that there’s so much roster turnover on their six (not one—six) phases each year.

Heading into the 2023 season, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub must find a way to replace the production of several special teams contributors from 2022. These players, among others, saw an abundance of special teams snaps in 2022 for the Chiefs and are not on the team’s roster ahead of training camp:

Cornerback Chris Lammons (free agent)

Defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (Saints)

Fullback Michael Burton (Broncos)

Linebackers Darius Harris and Elijah Lee (free agents)

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (Commanders)

Receivers Mecole Hardman (Jets) and Marcus Kemp (Commanders)

In addition to those eight players, the following currently-rostered Chiefs saw significant special teams snaps in 2022 as well, but could either not make the Chiefs’ roster or take a reduced special teams role in favor of heavier roles on offense/defense in 2023:

Luckily for Toub, every year there’s an influx of rookies and fringe-roster players who are hungry to make the team by contributing in any way possible, including on special teams where many players (particularly rookies) pay their dues.

In 2023 the Chiefs brought in 20 total rookies — seven through the draft and 13 undrafted. Each special teams phase could utilize many of those rookies in some fashion — here’s how.

Kickoff coverage

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Ball State

Draftees: DB Chamarri Conner, CB Nic Jones

UDFAs: CB Ekow Boye-Doe, S Anthony Cook, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Cam Jones, LB Isaiah Moore, S Isaiah Norman, RB Deneric Prince, WR Nikko Remigio, CB Reese Taylor

Players valued on kickoff coverage units are, above all, fast and good tacklers. Linebackers and defensive backs are obviously the preferred choice under that criteria, though running backs, receivers and tight ends can sneak their way into this regime as well.

Among the Chiefs’ 2023 draftees, Conner and Nic Jones fit the mold for kickoff coverage personnel. Conner said himself that he’s “big on special teams,” a phase that he contributed to often in college at Virginia Tech. Given Conner’s physicality, tackling ability and nose for the ball, it seems like a no-brainer to put him on the kickoff coverage subunit in 2023. Nic Jones carries a similar profile as Conner as a physical corner who loves to hit. Nic Jones was a frequent kickoff coverage contributor at Ball State, making him an easy fit on the Chiefs’ squad.

The Chiefs filled out their 90-man roster with eight defensive undrafted rookies, and seven of them would be great for kickoff coverage. Boye-Doe’s speed makes him a good fit on the outside as an L1/R1, as those players must often cover a lot of ground quickly. Cook played a ton of special teams at Texas — over 600 snaps — making him an easy fit as well.

Cam Jones is an underrated option to make the Chiefs’ roster as a core special teams player and backup on defense. Cam Jones is quick for a linebacker but carries enough strength to lay the wood on ball carriers. He could easily line up in the middle of kickoff coverage (closer to the kicker) and make midfield tackles. Moore fits that mold as well, as he’s more of a traditional linebacker and has already caught Toub’s attention, though his competition is fierce.

While many would picture Prince and Remigio as returners, don’t rule out the idea of those two playing kickoff coverage as well. The Chiefs sprinkle offensive skill position players into this subunit — last season, Pacheco, Kemp and receiver Justin Watson were used on kickoff coverage, among others. Oftentimes running backs and receivers can provide enough speed and strength to move past blocks and make tackles.

Kick returns

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Draftees: DB Chamarri Conner, CB Nic Jones, WR Rashee Rice

UDFAs: CB Ekow Boye-Doe, S Anthony Cook, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Cam Jones, LB Isaiah Moore, S Isaiah Norman, RB Deneric Prince, WR Nikko Remigio, CB Reese Taylor

There are five rookies on the Chiefs’ roster with kick return experience in college:

CB Nic Jones : 5 returns, 94 yards, 18.8 yards/return

RB Deneric Prince : 4 returns, 68 yards, 17 y/rt

WR Nikko Remigio : 41 returns, 1,029 yards, 25.1 y/rt, 1 TD

WR Rashee Rice : 1 return, 10 yards

CB Reese Taylor: 4 returns, 87 yards, 21.8 y/rt

The Chiefs may look to move on from Pacheco as their lead kick returner now that he’s the team’s No. 1 running back, so the position is pretty open. Clearly, Remigio has the most experience with this role among his fellow rookies, though expect all five noted above to compete for the job in training camp and preseason. Prince probably has the best shot out of the group to actually made the 53-man roster, so Toub should give him an extended look at kick returner.

Outside of the returner position, the qualities coordinators look for most with this phase are players who can block well but are also fast enough to stay ahead of the returner. Linebackers, defensive backs, tight ends, running backs and larger/stronger receivers fit the mold well. Given Rice’s size, he may actually see some time on this squad as a blocker on the edges.

The kick return subunit has two parts: the normal return subunit, and the onside kick return subunit. Toub blends personnel for each part, but on the onside return subunit, he’ll often switch out faster players for guys who can block well — linebackers and tight ends fit that mold. Toub also puts taller receivers behind the front line on onside kick returns in case they need to high-point a bouncy football — Rice would fit that role, which was reserved for Toney, Justin Watson and tight end Jody Fortson last year.

Punt coverage

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Virginia Tech

Draftees: DB Chamarri Conner, CB Nic Jones

UDFAs: CB Ekow Boye-Doe, S Anthony Cook, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Cam Jones, LB Isaiah Moore, S Isaiah Norman, RB Deneric Prince, WR Nikko Remigio, CB Reese Taylor

Out of the four “return” special teams phases, punt coverage might be the most important. Allowing a long punt return can be detrimental for the oncoming defense which is trying its best to get off the field as quickly as possible without allowing any points.

Toub will pay extra attention to this squad, finding the right gunners to nail down opposing punt returners. Last year the Chiefs’ gunners were mostly Lammons and Johnson, and they were both awesome at their jobs. However, Lammons is no longer on the team and Johnson will battle for a roster spot, meaning the Chiefs could be looking for two new full-time gunners.

Conner and Jones would be absolutely perfect for the two gunner spots given their physicality and speed. Expect them to be frontrunners. Here’s a look at Conner’s prowess on punt coverage:

*via ACC Digital Network

Many of the undrafted free agent defensive backs could compete for gunner roles as well. Even Remigio could compete for that role with a handful of tackles under his belt in college, though he may be on the smaller side to earn that role full-time at the pro level.

The interior portion of the punt coverage unit has two jobs — protecting the punter before the punt, then making the tackle after the punt. It’s a tough gig, reserved for players who can block well, have the speed to make it downfield quickly and have the ability to tackle. Linebackers and safeties are great for that, while tight ends and running backs can succeed there as well.

Cam Jones and Moore would be great on the interior, while Cook, Norman and Prince could work the outsides. The latter three could also work well as Tommy Townsend’s personal protector, although that role is usually reserved for veterans since the personal protector (also known as the “upback”) sort of works as the subunit’s quarterback.

Punt returns

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draftees: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DT Keondre Coburn, DB Chamarri Conner, CB Nic Jones, WR Rashee Rice, DE B.J. Thompson

UDFAs: CB Ekow Boye-Doe, S Anthony Cook, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Cam Jones, LB Isaiah Moore, S Isaiah Norman, RB Deneric Prince, WR Nikko Remigio, CB Reese Taylor

If punt coverage is the most important “return” subunit, then punt returns/punt blocking is probably the most exciting. Just about any position could appear on this subunit — virtually any defensive player and all three offensive skill position players have a role to play on punt returns.

The most important position is the punt returner. The Chiefs struggled to find a consistent punt returner all season in 2022, with Toney finally taking the reigns in the postseason. Toney did a great job returning in the playoffs, especially the Super Bowl when he notched a memorable 65-yard return, but if he plans to be WR1/WR2 in 2023 then returning punts full-time is probably not in his future. That leaves the position open for the taking in 2023.

Oddly enough, only two Chiefs rookies had punt-returning experience in college:

WR Nikko Remigio : 58 returns, 603 yards, 10.4 y/rt, 2 TDs

CB Reese Taylor: 16 returns, 130 yards, 8.1 y/rt

Remigio was a flat-out beast as a returner at Fresno State. Here’s a quick look at his skills:

*via Kalifornia Highlights

If there’s any way Remigio can make it into the Chiefs’ crowded receiver room, it’s by performing exceptionally well as a returner in camp and preseason. Regardless, Remigio is already likely a lock for the practice squad, which means he may get a chance to see regular-season action at some point this year if someone gets injured.

Outside of the returner position, the punt return subunit is typically stocked with defensive backs on the edge as jammers block the gunners, with various positional players in the interior. Cornerbacks (sometimes safeties) are best for the jammer position because it’s similar to playing tight man coverage on defense.

Lammons, McDuffie and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed played jammer often last season. Lammons will need to be replaced, and McDuffie/Sneed could take a backseat at jammer in favor of a rookie. Again, Conner and Nic Jones would be great at jammer, as well as the undrafted cornerbacks on the Chiefs’ roster. Cam Jones and Moore could play the interior.

The Chiefs’ rookie defensive linemen, particularly Anudike-Uzomah and Coburn, could see action in this phase as well if the team anticipates a fake. Toub typically subs in defensive linemen when expecting a fake because they can generate pressure, and if it’s a fake there’s no need for them to run back and block for a returner.

Field goals (FG)/extra points (XP)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draftees: Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

UDFAs: OL Jerome Carvin, OT Jason “Chu” Godrick, C Anderson Hardy

Unsurprisingly, this squad is reserved for offensive linemen and tight ends to block for the kicker. Don’t be surprised to see Morris line up as a tackle, end or wing on either side this season, especially if Niang or Wanogho (two frequent contributors last season) end up cut or as healthy scratches during the season.

FG/XP blocking

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Draftees: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Chamarri Conner, DE B.J. Thompson, DT Keondre Coburn, CB Nic Jones

UDFAs: CB Ekow Boye-Doe, S Anthony Cook, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Cam Jones, LB Isaiah Moore, S Isaiah Norman, CB Reese Taylor

The field goal-blocking subunit values players who can provide strong pressure in the interior, while the outside is reserved for fast players who can use their length to dive after the ball. Anudike-Uzomah, Thompson and Coburn will no doubt spend time here this season, while the defensive backs will battle to see who is best at putting their bodies on the line to go after the kick.

It’s worth noting that Conner and Thompson both blocked field goals in college — Thompson actually blocked three total kicks (a field goal, extra point and punt) when he played for Baylor. That’s not too surprising, as Thompson stands at 6-foot-6 making him tied for the Chiefs’ tallest current player.

