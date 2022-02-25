Where will Davante Adams land? NFL players predict where star receiver ends up

Associated Press

Michael Andretti said Friday that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports' governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut. Mario Andretti a week ago surprisingly took to Twitter to outline his son's plans, writing that Andretti Global had applied to the FIA for a new team in time for the 2024 season and was awaiting a decision. The move drew immediate attention not just around F1 but in IndyCar.