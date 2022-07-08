Where Dante Moore ranks among the highest-ranked QB commits in Oregon Ducks history
The Oregon Ducks just scored the biggest recruiting win of the Dan Lanning era, landing a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, an elite player from the Detroit area.
Moore, who is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class, is in the conversation among the best players in his year, and he is currently the talk of the college football world after turning heads at the Elite 11 camp with an impressive performance.
With his commitment, the Ducks scored the marquee member of their 2023 class and picked up one of the highest-ranked players in program history. But where does Moore rank among the best quarterbacks to ever commit to the Ducks? We take a look:
Justin Herbert
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8584 (3-star)
Marcus Mariota
(Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8631 (3-star)
Braxton Burmeister
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8941 (4-star)
Darron Thomas
Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8985) 4-star
Bryan Bennett
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8968 (4-star)
Robby Ashford
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9006 (4-star)
Morgan Mahalak
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9081 (4-star)
Jake Rodrigues
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9188 (4-star)
Jay Butterfield
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9352 (4-star)
Tyler Shough
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9422 (4-star)
Travis Jonsen
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9529 (4-star)
Dennis Dixon
(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9757 (4-star)
Kellen Clemens
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9769 (4-star)
Ty Thompson
(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9809 (5-star)
Dante Moore
Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9942 (5-star)
