Where Dante Moore ranks among the highest-ranked QB commits in Oregon Ducks history

The Oregon Ducks just scored the biggest recruiting win of the Dan Lanning era, landing a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, an elite player from the Detroit area.

Moore, who is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class, is in the conversation among the best players in his year, and he is currently the talk of the college football world after turning heads at the Elite 11 camp with an impressive performance.

With his commitment, the Ducks scored the marquee member of their 2023 class and picked up one of the highest-ranked players in program history. But where does Moore rank among the best quarterbacks to ever commit to the Ducks? We take a look:

Justin Herbert

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8584 (3-star)

Marcus Mariota

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8631 (3-star)

Braxton Burmeister

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8941 (4-star)

Darron Thomas

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8985) 4-star

Bryan Bennett

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.8968 (4-star)

Robby Ashford

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9006 (4-star)

Morgan Mahalak

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9081 (4-star)

Jake Rodrigues

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9188 (4-star)

Jay Butterfield

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9352 (4-star)

Tyler Shough

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9422 (4-star)

Travis Jonsen

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9529 (4-star)

Dennis Dixon

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9757 (4-star)

Kellen Clemens

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9769 (4-star)

Ty Thompson

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9809 (5-star)

Dante Moore

Recruiting Rating per 247Sports: 0.9942 (5-star)

