Where do Daniel Jones-Malik Nabers rank among NFL’s new QB-WR duos?

When the New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft, Joe Schoen and the team’s front office finally gave Daniel Jones the big-play target he’s been lacking for years.

With the talent Nabers brings, the hope is that he and Jones will make a lethal QB-WR duo.

The Jones-Nabers duo is one of many new ones ahead of the 2024 season. CBS Sports ranked the league’s newest quarterback-wide receiver combos and the Giants’ pair came pretty close to the bottom of the list.

11. Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers Nabers’ projected receiving stats: 68 receptions, 969 yards, 5 TDs The New York Giants elected not to draft a quarterback this offseason, instead gifting Jones a crafty, explosive pass-catcher in Nabers. He caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and in his three total years at LSU, Nabers recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history. Can Jones remain healthy and get the most out of this new weapon? That remains to be seen.

Giants fans would likely sign on for a stat line like the one CBS projected here.

Stock has been down on Jones since his disappointing injury-riddled year last season. DJ has also had his fair share of detractors throughout his career, which could also contribute to the poor rank on the list.

With Saquon Barkley now in Philadelphia, the Giants will rely heavily on their rookie receiver to be a weapon from the jump.

Meanwhile, for Jones, Nabers should supply him with the best receiver he’s had to this point at the professional level (and likely ever).

