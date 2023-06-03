Where Daniel Freitag ranks among all-time Wisconsin basketball recruits

By the numbers on 247Sports, Wisconsin basketball landing 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag on Friday was the biggest recruiting win of the Greg Gard era.

The Minnesota native and current So Cal Academy prospect is a top-ten point guard in the 2024 class, and one of the best scorers and creators at his position in the country.

According to the 247Sports all-time rankings, Freitag is the No. 5 overall prospect that Wisconsin basketball has ever landed, and the top in the Greg Gard era. Nate Reuvers was the previous highest-ranked recruit that Gard had landed.

The four-star point guard is ready to make an impact in Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire