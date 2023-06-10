Where will Dalvin Cook land?

Dalvin Cook is available to sign with any team, at any time. That’s not likely to last very long.

Unlike other free-agent options at running back, such as Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt, Cook has plenty of tread on the tires. He also has a fully-repaired shoulder, which will allow him to be 100 percent for the first time in a while.

So where will Cook land? He continues to be linked to Miami, but the Dolphins have a crowded house. They might have a spending ceiling over which they won’t go.

The Jets are a viable destination, since it would bolster a position currently left shaky by the recovery of Breece Hall from ACL surgery.

The Bills also have been mentioned. But consider this: would Cook want to infringe on the turf of his brother, James?

The Broncos have been quietly interested in Cook for a while. G.M. George Paton worked for the Vikings when Cook arrived, six years ago.

The Cowboys also make plenty of sense. At a time when they’re leaving the door open for Elliott, Cook would seem to be a better between-the-tackle complement to Tony Pollard and Deuce Vaughn.

And what about the possibility of the Raiders or the Giants rescinding the franchise tag from Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley, respectively, and signing Cook? They could get him for less, and he could be a better dollar-for-dollar deal, potentially.

There could be other interested teams. Cook still can run effectively. Every team with any flexibility should ask itself whether Cook is a better option than the starting tailback they currently have — especially if they can get him for less than they’re paying to their current starter.

