Where Dallas Goedert landed in an ESPN ranking of the NFL’s top 10 tight ends for 2022

Dallas Goedert will enter 2022 as the unquestioned No. 1 tight end for the Eagles, one of the highest paid at the position and looking to earn his first Pro Bowl birth.

A 2018 second-round pick, Goedert is now primed for a breakout season after Philadelphia traded the great Zach Ertz to the Cardinals in 2021. Experts and analysts are high on Goedert’s potential to produce at a high level, and he’s teetering on reaching top four or top five status with another solid season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently ranked the top 10 tight ends in the NFL, and Goedert landed outside the top 5, at No. 6 on the list.

Goedert was the most consistent vote-getter in the next tier of tight ends, appearing on nearly 80% of the ballots. He is considered versatile for his ability to run routes with nuance and burst; flex into different positions, such as slot tight end or backside receiver; and hold up as a blocker in the running game. “He’s kind of a sleeper to me,” an AFC personnel evaluator said. “Never gets huge media praise, but he’s a big, smooth athlete who’s good in both phases of the game — can stretch the seams and also has enough athletic ability to run the route tree.”

Goedert had 56 receptions for 830 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Jalen Hurts saw his QBR skyrocket when targeting the tight end across the middle.

Kyle Pitts (Falcons), Mark Andrews (Ravens), Darren Waller (Raiders), Travis Kelce (Chiefs), and George Kittle (49ers) rounded out the top five.

