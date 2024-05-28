Where Dabo Swinney ranks among the richest coaching contract buyouts in college football

Dabo Swinney, whether people want you to believe it or not in modern college football, is one of the best head coaches in the game.

Looking at Swinney’s resume, I see that there are few active head coaches compared to the success and legacy Swinney has built. He has a 170-43 record as a head coach, two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships. A ridiculous track record of success.

Even if you consider the Tigers last three seasons which have been considered down years of the Swinney era, the head coach has led Clemson to 10 wins, 10 wins, and 9 wins… pretty solid down years if you ask me.

For these reasons, Swinney gets paid. 247Sports recently ranked the Top 10 richest coaching contract buyouts in college football, with Swinney ranking No. 7.

Estimated buyout ahead of 2024 season: $64 million Three-straight seasons without a trip to the College Football Playoff is not the norm for Dabo Swinney, who won two national titles at Clemson. He signed a new contract a couple years ago worth $11.5 million annually after his previous deal — signed in 2019 — was worth $93 million and also 10 years (through 2029). In 2022, Swinney became the sixth-fastest coach in FBS history — and the fourth-fastest in the modern era — to reach 150 career wins, trailing Urban Meyer (176), Gil Dobie (180), Barry Switzer (180), Fielding Yost (184) and Joe Paterno (184), per Clemson247.

The numbers don’t lie; Swinney is one of the best head coaches in college football history. It’s a lot of money, but money tends to follow those who are successful.

Clemson fans don’t have to worry about this, though; Swinney is here to stay. Especially with the Alabama coaching vacancy coming and going, it’s just a number for the Tigers’ fanbase at this point.

