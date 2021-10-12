Where current SEC football head coaches were in 2009

Tennessee will host Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin Saturday in Week 7 of the 2021 college football season.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009, guiding the Vols to a 7-6 record. Saturday will mark the first time Kiffin will return to Tennessee as an opposing head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Ole Miss contest, Vols Wire looks back at where current Southeastern Conference head coaches were coaching at in 2009.

Alabama: Nick Saban (Alabama head coach)

© Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel

Arkansas: Sam Pittman (North Carolina offensive line coach)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Auburn: Bryan Harsin (Boise State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach)

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: Dan Mullen (Mississippi State head coach)

(Photo by Rick Dole/Getty Images)

Georgia: Kirby Smart (Alabama defensive coordinator)

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: Mark Stoops (Arizona defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach)

(AP Photo/Phil Sears)

LSU: Ed Orgeron (Tennessee defensive line coach)

© SAUL YOUNG/Knoxville News Sentinel

Mississippi State: Mike Leach (Texas Tech head coach)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz (Springdale High School offensive coordinator)

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin (Tennessee head coach)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: Shane Beamer (South Carolina safeties coach and special teams coordinator)

(AP Photo/The State, Tim Dominick)

Tennessee: Josh Heupel (Oklahoma quarterbacks coach)

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher (Florida State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach)

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt: Clark Lea (UCLA graduate assistant)

© George Walker IV / Tenneseean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

