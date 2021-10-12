Where current SEC football head coaches were in 2009
Tennessee will host Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin Saturday in Week 7 of the 2021 college football season.
Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009, guiding the Vols to a 7-6 record. Saturday will mark the first time Kiffin will return to Tennessee as an opposing head coach.
Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Ole Miss contest, Vols Wire looks back at where current Southeastern Conference head coaches were coaching at in 2009.
Alabama: Nick Saban (Alabama head coach)
© Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel
Arkansas: Sam Pittman (North Carolina offensive line coach)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Auburn: Bryan Harsin (Boise State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach)
Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
Florida: Dan Mullen (Mississippi State head coach)
(Photo by Rick Dole/Getty Images)
Georgia: Kirby Smart (Alabama defensive coordinator)
Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky: Mark Stoops (Arizona defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach)
(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
LSU: Ed Orgeron (Tennessee defensive line coach)
© SAUL YOUNG/Knoxville News Sentinel
Mississippi State: Mike Leach (Texas Tech head coach)
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz (Springdale High School offensive coordinator)
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin (Tennessee head coach)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina: Shane Beamer (South Carolina safeties coach and special teams coordinator)
(AP Photo/The State, Tim Dominick)
Tennessee: Josh Heupel (Oklahoma quarterbacks coach)
Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher (Florida State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach)
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt: Clark Lea (UCLA graduate assistant)
© George Walker IV / Tenneseean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
