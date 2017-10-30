Where do Cubs go from here with Addison Russell and Javier Baez?
A scout from a potential playoff opponent asked the question while covering the Cubs in late September: Why is Addison Russell still playing shortstop over Javier Baez?
An ego thing, to make sure they didn't lose Russell near the end of a difficult year from a personal/professional standpoint, knowing they'd need his clutch hitting in October? A timing issue, because Russell hadn't played second base in two years and would need to relearn the angles on double plays? Maybe manager Joe Maddon's stubborn belief in his player evaluations?
If the Cubs don't have a Starlin Castro-level shortstop controversy, they will have some interesting discussions in an offseason where at least five of Maddon's coaches have either been fired or taken jobs elsewhere and team president Theo Epstein has already signaled that he will probably have to deal major-league talent to fix the rotation and/or bullpen.
Trading either middle infielder sounds extreme when there are durability/off-the-field concerns with Russell and unfinished aspects to Baez's game and both come with early-20s, 20-plus-homer potential.
What about flipping Russell back to second base and making Baez the shortstop?
"I'd be lying if I said those conversations don't come up from time to time, either just informally in the locker room or strategically behind the scenes," Epstein said. "There's not one person in the organization who's pounding the table to make the switch, or at least who will voice that opinion."
Epstein laughed at that line during his end-of-season Wrigley Field news conference, and it was interesting that he didn't completely dismiss the question after three straight trips to the National League Championship Series.
"We encourage open dissent, so I would assume no one's pounding the table for it," Epstein said. "But there's also no one in the organization who isn't sort of like thrilled when Javy is at shortstop and intrigued by what he could do on an everyday basis."
The American League scout noticed the issues Russell had on plays to his right, struggling at times to accurately throw the ball to first base and beyond the cut of the infield grass. The metrics still love Russell, who got credited with 15 defensive runs saved - the second-most among all big-league shortstops - even while playing only 808-plus innings this season.
Baez has the more traditional, powerful arm for a shortstop. He proved he could handle the position, getting in rhythm while playing 30 straight games there - and 40 out of 41 - as Russell dealt with a strained right foot/plantar fasciitis problem that lasted from early August through the middle of September.
A Cubs team built around depth and versatility could lose an All-Star shortstop for that long and still comfortably win the NL Central race, which is another compelling reason to keep this World Series core together.
Baez (23 homers, .796 OPS) also appeared to be making great strides at the plate, though he would look lost during an 0-for-20 start to the playoffs, which shows how quickly these snapshots can change.
But Maddon's big idea - that Russell played the steady, boring, chrome-free defense the manager loved while Baez still needed to work on making the routine plays routinely - didn't really pass the eye test anymore.
The way the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Cubs in all phases during the NLCS - and knowing how much heavy lifting Epstein's front office will have to do this winter - means everything should be looked at with a fresh set of eyes.
"Addie's a special player, too," Epstein said. "If you look at his defensive rankings compared to the other shortstops out there, he's a special defensive shortstop in his own right. So the current thinking - Joe's strong belief - is that we're better with Addie at short and Javy at second when they're both on the field. And that we're typically better when they're both on the field.
"So unless someone does stand up and not only pound the table - but make a really convincing case - that's the way it's going to be. But we don't believe in anything hard and fast around here. And we'll continue to evaluate it, continue to have those fun discussions about it, and we'll see where it leads going forward."