Where and who the Crimson Tide are projected to play this bowl season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide has already been through a roller coaster of a season, and there are still four regular season games to play. Alabama survived two really close games against Texas and Texas A&M, but Tennessee finally bested the Tide after 15 seasons.

The four games the Tide have left will be no cake walk though as they are at No. 18 LSU, at No. 15 Ole Miss, host Austin Peay and end the year by hosting the Auburn Tigers. The Tide still controls its own destiny to play in the SEC championship game and make the College Football Playoff, but the team has no room left for error.

Georgia and Tennessee will meet on Nov. 5, the same day as Alabama vs. LSU and I think these could both be defacto play-in games for the conference championship.

USA TODAY Sports released its updated bowl projections and Alabama is projected to miss the college football playoff for only the second time under head coach Nick Saban. As of right now, USA TODAY Sports predicts that Tennessee will meet up with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. While Ohio State and Clemson will meet in the other semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide is expected to take on the projected Big 12 Champion TCU Horned Frogs in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. A Sugar Bowl appearance would be disappointing to a lot of Alabama fans, but that is why it’s important to note that there is still plenty of football left to play

Alabama fans have a chance to sit back and breathe this week as the Tide are on bye.

JC Latham has been dominant throughout the 2022 campaign

Stats prove Bryce Young is still the best player in college football

