Where could Darick Hall fit in the 2024 plans for the Phillies?
Corey Seidman discusses Darick Hall's outlook for the 2024 season.
Where could Darick Hall fit in the 2024 plans for the Phillies? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Corey Seidman discusses Darick Hall's outlook for the 2024 season.
Where could Darick Hall fit in the 2024 plans for the Phillies? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Pfaadt was a crucial part of Arizona’s World Series run and will be key to unlocking the rotation's potential in 2024.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
There is always a player, often a QB, who inspires not just debate, but at times passionate support and/or vitriol. He serves as the cornerstone for the two or three months of “draft debate.”
The ease and specificity with which Payton referenced a "next” quarterback Tuesday did not resemble that of a coach thinking down the line.
Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke glowingly of Barkley on Tuesday at the NFL combine. Now there's an interesting opportunity for Schoen to put his money where his mouth is.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
Will Justin Fields play again for the Chicago Bears?
Ahead of the NCAA committee’s second and last top-16 reveal on Thursday, Yahoo Sports checked in to assess where last year's Final Four teams are this season.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Reigning LIV Golf champion Talor Gooch says the Masters deserves an asterisk if LIV players aren't involved.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.