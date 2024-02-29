Where could Caitlin Clark be drafted? 2024 WNBA Draft day, time, and order
One of college basketball's biggest stars, Caitlin Clark, announced Thursday that she's entering the WNBA Draft this year. The NCAA women's all-time leading scorer leads No. 6-ranked Iowa (24-4) in averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game this season.
She's on pace to lead women's college basketball in scoring for the third time in four seasons. This incredible college resume makes her the top prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The draft is set for Monday, April 15th at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
Clark's a lock for the top pick, but who owns the No. 1 selection this year? Here's how the draft order stands as of Feb. 29:
2024 WNBA Draft order
First Round
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)
Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)
Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream via Los Angeles)
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces via Los Angeles)
Second Round
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)
New York Liberty (from Chicago)
Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)
Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota)
Atlanta Dream
Washington Mystics (from Dallas)
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
Third Round
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago)
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
Atlanta Dream
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
