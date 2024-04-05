Where could Angel Reese go in the WNBA draft? Here’s what experts predict.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s biggest basketball star is turning pro.

Angel Reese, a Randallstown native and St. Frances graduate who started her college career at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national title, announced Wednesday that she will enter the 2024 WNBA draft.

It’s a somewhat surprising decision for Reese, a transcendent talent who had another season of eligibility remaining. With a star-studded roster, LSU is primed to compete for a championship again next season after losing to Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Reese was also one of the top name, image and likeness earners in the country, with a valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3.com. She has sponsorship deals with Goldman Sachs, Topps, Beats by Dre and Reebok, among others, though many of those business relationships could continue in the pros.

“I have a brand outside of here where the deals are going to follow me if I leave or stay,” Reese said on the eve of the Tigers’ first NCAA Tournament game. “I’ve built that relationship with a lot of these brands. I don’t just have brands that are in college. I have brands that are long-term deals that are just past college. I think that’s the difference.”

Under the WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, rookie contracts for top-10 draft picks are worth roughly $70,000 in the first year, with slight increases over the next three seasons. Even when a player reaches free agency, the current maximum salary is roughly $240,000 per year.

Reese played for an LSU program that is one of the most well-funded in the country, with its $10.3 million expenses for the 2022-23 season rivaling the school’s men’s basketball team ($10.7 million). In her interview and photo shoot with Vogue announcing her plans to enter the draft, Reese said that she frequently flew on private planes during college, a luxury often not afforded to WNBA players.

In fact, airline travel has been the source of much controversy in the league, with the New York Liberty receiving a $500,000 fine for flying charters to some away games in 2021. Last summer, as the WNBA faced increased pressure to move away from commercial airlines, the league said it would allow teams to fly with a public chartering service.

However, thanks in large part to her contributions, Reese enters the WNBA at a time of unprecedented growth in women’s basketball that could draw more attention — and more money — to the professional ranks. Monday’s national title game rematch between Reese’s Tigers and Clark’s Hawkeyes on ESPN had an average of 9.9 million viewers and peaked at 12.6 million, making it the most-watched NCAA women’s basketball game in history. The rivalry is expected to continue as Clark is widely projected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever.

Reese said she looks forward to the challenge of competing in the WNBA, which has 144 roster spots across 12 teams.

“I’ll be working with grown women,” she said. “I’ll be working with women that have kids, women that have a family to feed. I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy.”

So, where might Reese end up? Here’s a look at where some draft experts are predicting her to land on April 15:

ESPN: No. 7 overall to Minnesota Lynx

This would be a Maryland reunion for Reese, who would join former Terps teammate Diamond Miller after Minnesota selected the 6-foot-3 forward at No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft. Miller averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 in her rookie season as the Lynx went 19-21 before losing to the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s worth noting that the Washington Mystics, who play their home games at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington not far from where Reese grew up and her brother Julian still plays at Maryland, own the sixth overall pick.

“The Lynx don’t have an obvious hole on their roster, so it’s likely they will look for the best player available,” ESPN’s Michael Voepel wrote. “There have been many questions about how Reese’s game will translate at the pro level, but the Lynx could find value in her rebounding and defensive talents.”

Sporting News: No. 7 to Minnesota

With Miller and three-time All-Stars Napheesa Collier (21.5 points per game) and Kayla McBride (14.3) set to return and lead the offense, Reese could enjoy an easy transition in Minnesota.

“With averages of 21.0 points and 14.4 rebounds during her time at LSU, Reese is a walking double-double,” Sporting News’ Gilbert McGregor writes. “She’d immediately bolster Minnesota’s frontcourt while adding to an LSU-to-Lynx lineage headlined by Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles — incredible company.”

The Athletic: No. 8 overall to Chicago Sky

The Sky have two picks in the first round, but in this mock, they opt to use their No. 3 overall selection on 6-2 forward Rickea Jackson from Tennessee and take Reese later.

“Reese might have the highest motor of any player in this class, and she creates extra possessions with her rebounding and steals,” The Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant writes. “She always plays hard and has great leaping ability, especially her second jump, which should help her make the athletic transition to the WNBA. Reese will have to become a more efficient scorer but her year-to-year improvement in college suggests anything is possible.”

CBS Sports: No. 8 to Chicago

In another mock that has Jackson at No. 3 to Chicago, Reese is again the pick at No. 8. Questions about Reese’s scoring ability persist, but analyst Jack Maloney raves about her intangibles.

“The LSU star’s strengths and weaknesses were on full display in the opening weekend of March Madness, as she racked up 30 rebounds, five steals and two blocks with relentless effort in the paint, but shot 7-of-24 from the field,” Maloney writes. “Her offensive game needs a lot of work, but she has the work ethic and athleticism to make an impact immediately, and the charisma to be a franchise player.”