Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 10?

The Washington Commanders were the talk of the NFL world after Monday night’s shocking road win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders dominated the game at the line of scrimmage, possessing the football for 40 minutes. The Eagles still had chances to win the game in the fourth quarter, but Washington’s defense continued to come up with big plays.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke won his third start in four games and will start again in Week 11 vs. Houston. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 128 yards and Washington’s ground game combined to rush for 152 yards against the Eagles.

With arguably the NFL’s most impressive win this season, how did it impact the Commanders in the various NFL power rankings?

Let’s review some of the different NFL power rankings from the various media outlets.

USA TODAY

A Washington Commanders fan cheers during the second quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 18

Last week: No. 23

18. Commanders (23): They improved to 3-1 under QB Taylor Heinicke after Monday’s upset of the previously unbeaten Eagles and are just a half-game out of the NFC’s final playoff spot. Washington’s lineup will certainly improve with the return of DE Chase Young, but maybe not so much with QB Carson Wentz.

ESPN

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 17

Last week: No 18

He’s somewhere between lukewarm and hot but given his past few seasons, and the scrutiny he faces, Wentz’s seat always trends toward hot. He has missed the past four games while on injured reserve. Wentz started off strong, with seven touchdown passes in the first two games, but in the next four games he threw three touchdown passes and the offense scored a combined 47 points. The issues don’t all stem from Wentz — he’s a byproduct of shaky pass protection while also learning a new offense. But his contract is not guaranteed beyond this season, so even though Washington gave up multiple draft picks for him, Wentz will have to play well and show improvement once he returns. — John Keim

Story continues

Yahoo Sports

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepts pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11)d. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 15

Last week: No. 22

A shocking win over the Eagles will help Washington’s chances of making the playoffs in a watered-down NFC. Are you ready for all four NFC East teams to be in the playoffs? It could happen.

NFL.com

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) runs off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 17

Last week: No. 25

There won’t be many moments this season as unintentionally funny as Taylor Heinicke celebrating Brandon Graham’s late-hit penalty in the final minutes like he’d just successfully executed the helicopter dive in Super Bowl XXXII. Still, one controversial penalty shouldn’t obscure an incredible prime-time performance by the Commanders, who knocked off the previously undefeated Eagles and put themselves right in the thick of the NFC playoff race. Washington’s ball-control offense was remarkable, possessing the football for over 40 minutes of game time despite averaging just 4.1 yards per play. Huge turnovers made the difference, none bigger than Darrick Forrest’s fumble recovery after a 50-yard gain by receiver Quez Watkins midway through the fourth quarter. The Commanders had a marvelous time ruining everything.

CBS Sports

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 17

Last week: No. 18

At 5-5, they are alive in the playoff chase. That was an impressive road victory Monday night against the Eagles.

Pro Football Talk

Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders looks to throw a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 16

Last week: No. 18

Carson Wentz once lost his job based on how he played in Philly. He’s losing it now based on how his backup played there.

Bleacher Report

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rank: No. 17

Last week: No. 21

The Washington Commanders just might be kind of good. Maybe. On Monday night, the Commanders did something that no other team has done this season: defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. In Philadelphia, no less. The way Washington did it is where the “maybe” comes in. The Commanders piled up 152 rushing yards. But it took 49 carries to get there. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw for 211 yards with an interception and a passer rating of just 66.9. But while the offense might not have played the cleanest of games, the defense was lights-out. Playing an offense that had been firing on all cylinders, Washington held Philadelphia to just 264 yards. The Commanders forced four turnovers, allowed just 18 first downs and held the Eagles to 94 rushing yards. With Washington set to visit the one-win Texans and then host the beatable Falcons, there’s a chance it will climb two games above .500. The following game against the Giants in Week 13 could be pivotal. With real stakes now on the line, Washington has a tricky decision to make. Should it give the reins back to Carson Wentz once he’s healthy or stick with Heinicke?

The Athletic

Joey Slye #6 of the Washington Commanders kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 18

Last week: No. 21

How would George Washington feel about his namesake team joyously celebrating a successful surrender?

Credit to the Commanders for fully committing to their run-heavy game plan in the first half of their 32-21 win over the Eagles. They ended up holding the ball for 40:24, the second-most lopsided time of possession in a game this season behind the Bills’ Week 3 loss in Miami. There were also two cosmic winks from the football gods we should have seen coming. It makes total sense in retrospect that star-crossed Carson Wentz would be doomed to watch his backup lead an upset win in his first return trip to face his former team, thereby relegating him to the bench. And it had to be former Eagles seventh-round pick Casey Toohill who stamped the win with a meaningless last-second touchdown and celebratory Griddy. Some things are destined to come full circle.

The Score

Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown scored by Brian Robinson Jr. #8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 15

Last week: No. 19

Washington stunned the Eagles to take down the last remaining undefeated team in the league Monday night. The Commanders will look to get above .500 in Week 11 for the first time since Week 1 when they face the Texans.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire