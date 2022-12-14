Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 14?

The Washington Commanders have exceeded expectations this season. At 7-5-1, they are in the thick of the wild-card chase in the NFC. After starting the season 1-4, they have lost just once in their late eight games.

Much of the team’s success has been credited to quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who took over under center when Carson Wentz got hurt and held on to the job even once Wentz was healthy. But while speaking with reporters, Heinicke made it clear that the team’s trio of wide receivers (Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson) have made life easy for him.

“Those guys are huge playmakers, and you continue to see it every week,” Heinicke said, “so the more that I can get them the ball, let them do their thing, the better we’ll be. You see what Curtis does all the time with the ball in his hands. Terry is always getting open and making big plays. So the more you can give them opportunities and get the ball in their hands, I think the better this team is going to be.”

With that said, making the postseason isn’t going to be easy for Washington. Beginning next week against a Giants team Washington tied in Week 13, the stretch run for the Commanders contains three games against teams with winning records—including a home date in Week 18 against the Cowboys that could carry enormous stakes.

“A late bye week couldn’t have been positioned better for the Commanders,” Sobleski said. “Without stepping onto the field, Washington benefited greatly from Sunday’s outcomes. The 7-5-1 squad leapfrogged the fading New York Giants in the NFC East and the overall playoff picture. Ron Rivera’s club won’t catch up with the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys, but it can do some damage on the bottom end of the bracket. Washington has lost only once in its last eight games. The team now has an identity on offense by riding its new workhorse, Brian Robinson Jr. Plus, the defensive line could receive a significant boost with Chase Young’s return to the lineup at any point before the regular season ends. Their approach may not be pretty, but the Commanders are not a team others want to face at the moment. “