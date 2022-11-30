Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 12?

Where there’s a will, there’s a Washington.

After surviving against the Atlanta Falcons in the nation’s capital, the Commanders have done more than just win six of their last seven games. They’re now two games above .500 for the first time since 2018. The Commanders are also a half-game up on the Seattle Seahawks for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

As has been the case so many times during this winning streak, there was a different hero in Sunday’s win. In Week 12, it was rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who logged 18 carries for a career-high 105 yards.

After the victory, Robinson credited the players in front of him for opening rushing lanes.

“Today was a good day on the ground,” Robinson said. “Probably because of the wet ball, we handed the ball off a lot more. I felt like the offensive line did a great job getting movement up front, moving on to the second level and just allowing me to get up on ‘backers and finish.”

However, Sobleski believes the young bruiser deserves some credit, too.

“The Commanders have quietly become ultra-competitive on the field,” he said. “Even though they’re still in last place in the loaded NFC East, a postseason berth is very much in play. Robinson’s emergence as the lead back has been particularly gratifying considering he was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery in August.”