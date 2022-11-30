Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 12?
The Washington Commanders improved to 7-5 on the season with Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Considering the Commanders began the season 1-4, it’s an impressive turnaround.
Now, instead of talking about which quarterback Washington will take with a top-five pick in 2023, the Commanders currently hold the NFC’s No. 7 and final playoff spot. And with back-to-back games against the New York Giants, Washington has an opportunity to improve its playoff standing over the next few weeks.
With the Commanders winning their third consecutive game and sixth in their last seven games, did they move up in the various NFL power rankings? Washington has been slow to receive national respect for a team playing so well right now.
Let’s review the latest NFL power rankings from around the media world.
NFL.com
Last week: No. 16
The qualifications for the Comeback Player of the Year are nebulous to start with, so let’s dispense with any overthinking and give the damn award to Brian Robinson Jr. The rookie running back was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery in August, made it back to the field in October, and, at the end of November, looks like the physical difference-maker the Commanders thought they were getting when they made him a third-round pick last April. On Sunday, Robinson registered his first 100-yard rushing performance and added a truck-stick receiving touchdown in a dramatic win over the Falcons. Pairing this version of Robinson with a bruising Washington defense constitutes a roadmap to more wins for the surging Commanders.
USA TODAY
Last week: No. 16
Hopefully, Washington never builds a “memorial” to RB Brian Robinson, but the inspirational rookie did earn his inaugural game ball Sunday after topping the 100-yard rushing plateau for the first time as a pro.
Yahoo Sports
Last week: No. 15
If the season ended today, all four NFC East teams would be in the playoffs. For weeks, we knew the Giants were a team that was fortunate to have its record. They’ve been joined in that group by Washington, which is battling hard and is well-coached, but it’s hard to buy them as a strong playoff team. But any playoff spot would make it a great season for Washington.
ESPN
Last week: No. 13
Realistic expectation: Making the postseason.
The Commanders hold the seventh spot, which is remarkable considering they were 1-4 after five games this season. It won’t be easy, as four of their final five games are against teams with winning records — the New York Giants (7-4) twice, San Francisco (7-4) and Dallas (8-3). The Commanders also play Cleveland (4-7) — Washington is 6-1 vs. teams currently under .500. It’s likely that the Commanders will have to go at least 2-3, so splitting with the Giants and winning one other game, especially vs. an NFC opponent for tiebreaker purposes. Three wins in five games? Book the postseason. — John Keim
The Athletic
Last week: No. 15
It’s very Washington Football Team that it’s tied for the best record in the league over the last seven weeks (6-1) and all anyone wants to talk about is Brian Robinson’s big hat and another underwhelming Sean Taylor tribute. Four of those six wins have been by six points or fewer, so there’s some luck involved, like there was Sunday when Marcus Mariota threw a costly interception from the 4-yard line when the Falcons were on the verge of potentially taking the lead with a minute to go. With all four NFC East teams currently in the playoffs, Sunday’s game against a Giants team going in the other direction looms large. Like the hats.
Pro Football Talk
Last week: No. 15
The schedule takes a very sharp turn, starting now.
numberFire
Last week: No. 14
This one won’t get much attention, but the Washington Commanders‘ playoff odds did jump 15.0 points to 52.6%. They have a schedule quirk upcoming during which they’ll play the New York Giants (19th) on the road, have a bye, and then host them. In between those games for the Giants, they’ll have to focus on the Eagles (4th). Despite a nERD score (-0.67) that puts them in the same tier as a lot of weaker teams (by record), the 7-5 start for Washington has them legitimately in the playoff mix.
Bleacher Report
Last week: No. 17
Where there’s a will, there’s a Washington.
After surviving against the Atlanta Falcons in the nation’s capital, the Commanders have done more than just win six of their last seven games. They’re now two games above .500 for the first time since 2018. The Commanders are also a half-game up on the Seattle Seahawks for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.
As has been the case so many times during this winning streak, there was a different hero in Sunday’s win. In Week 12, it was rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who logged 18 carries for a career-high 105 yards.
After the victory, Robinson credited the players in front of him for opening rushing lanes.
“Today was a good day on the ground,” Robinson said. “Probably because of the wet ball, we handed the ball off a lot more. I felt like the offensive line did a great job getting movement up front, moving on to the second level and just allowing me to get up on ‘backers and finish.”
However, Sobleski believes the young bruiser deserves some credit, too.
“The Commanders have quietly become ultra-competitive on the field,” he said. “Even though they’re still in last place in the loaded NFC East, a postseason berth is very much in play. Robinson’s emergence as the lead back has been particularly gratifying considering he was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery in August.”
The Ringer
Last week: No. 16
The Commanders are 6-1 in their last seven games, including five wins with QB Taylor Heinicke as the starter. But while Heinicke has provided a much-needed spark since replacing Carson Wentz, it’s been the defense that has truly led the way for Washington recently. Since Week 6, the Commanders rank second in offensive points allowed per game (14.4) and first in turnovers forced with 13. Adding Chase Young back from injury will only raise the ceiling for Washington’s defense as they look to secure a playoff berth with two games against their division rival Giants over the next three weeks.
Athlon Sports
Last week: No. 11
That’s six wins in their last seven and they became just the third team in the past decade to rebound from a 1-4 start to get seven wins by Week 12. Sure, they needed a lucky tipped pass to get the job done, but this is simply not a team you want to be playing right now.