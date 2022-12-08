Where are the Commanders slated to pick in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL draft after Week 13?

It’s never too soon to look ahead to the NFL draft. The Washington Commanders have four games remaining in the 2022 NFL season — and hopefully more — before their focus turns to the offseason and the draft.

After last week’s 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, the Commanders sit at 7-5-1 on the season and a half-game out of the NFC’s final playoff spot.

For fans, it feels good to be talking about the playoffs in December, not where Washington will be selecting in the first round in the following draft.

But, in case you were curious, the Commanders currently hold the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. What will Washington’s most significant need be by draft time? There remains a lot of time to figure that out.

Courtesy of Tankathon, here’s a look at the current draft order ahead of Week 14:

Houston Texans (1-10-1) Chicago Bears (3-10) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (3-9) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams (3-9) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (4-9) Carolina Panthers (4-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (5-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Detroit Lions (5-7) Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) New England Patriots (6-6) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Tennessee Titans (7-5) New York Jets (7-5) New York Giants (7-4-1) Miami Dolphins (8-4) FORFEITED Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) Buffalo Bills (9-3) Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

