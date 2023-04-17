Where do Commanders rank in spending at each position?

After trading for quarterback Carson Wentz last offseason, the Washington Commanders had a different approach to the quarterback position this offseason. Washington jettisoned Wentz after one disappointing season and planned to give second-year passer Sam Howell a chance to win the starting job in 2023.

In addition to Howell, the Commanders planned to sign a mid-level veteran to compete with and push Howell. That player is Jacoby Brissett, who had an impressive season as Cleveland’s starter in place of Deshaun Watson.

With this strategy, Washington would have one of the cheaper quarterback rooms in the NFL in 2023, allowing the Commanders to spend more heavily at other positions. The move also allowed Washington to retain star defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Over the Cap has a unique positional spending table that shows how every NFL team spends at each position. Where does Washington’s defensive line spending rank amongst NFL teams?

Let’s look at how much the Commanders are spending at each position in 2023 and where that ranks in the NFL.

Quarterback: $10.4 million

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 23

It’s a surprise the Commanders aren’t lower here. Howell was a fifth-round pick, while Brissett signed a reasonable one-year deal. Washington loves the upside here with its two passers.

Running back: $6.2 million

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 23

When your top two running backs are on rookie deals, that’s a positive. That’s especially true when those two backs are Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. Both are talented and bring different skills to the table.

Wide receiver: $32.5 million

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown catch and run with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

NFL rank: No. 10

The wide receiver position is a definite strength for Washington, which has one of the best trios in the NFL with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. McLaurin earned his first Pro Bowl trip last season after signing an extension, while Samuel enters the final year of his three-year contract. Dotson, last year’s first-round pick, looks like a potential star alongside McLaurin.

Story continues

Tight end: $12.4 million

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (42) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFL rank: No. 13

Many believed Logan Thomas was a candidate to be released this offseason. However, head coach Ron Rivera was encouraged by Thomas’ progress late in the season after returning from ACL surgery in September. Behind Thomas, there is third-year TE John Bates and three players entering their second season.

Offensive line: $52.2 million

Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53), center Tyler Larsen (69), guard Andrew Norwell (68), and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports.

NFL rank: No. 6

Considering how bad the offensive line was last season, it’s shocking to see the Commanders ranked No. 6. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. makes the most money, but he’s earning a reasonable rate for his position. Washington has multiple veterans on the offensive line and desperately needs an infusion of youth there. The Commanders still haven’t made a decision on veteran center Chase Roullier. Roullier has missed a good portion of the last two seasons and has a high cap number in 2023.

Offense: $113.7 million

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball as Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NFL rank: No. 11

It is a bit surprising to see the offense ranked this high. Much of that is due to spending at wide receiver and the offensive line. Washington’s offense has plenty of talent but needs the offensive line to take a leap in 2023. If that happens, it makes life easier on Howell or Brissett, possibly making Washington a playoff team.

Interior defensive line: $35.9 million

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 5

In July 2021, the Commanders signed Jonathan Allen to a four-year extension. Allen has excelled, making two consecutive Pro Bowls. Payne joined him last season and is only 25. The good news is Washington’s top reserves at defensive tackle are on rookie contracts.

Defensive end: $28.4 million

Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 10

Chase Young is entering his fourth NFL season, and the Commanders have until after the 2023 NFL draft to decide if they are going to pick up his fifth-year option. Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Efe Obada will all be free agents after the season. Washington will likely choose between Sweat and Young, and don’t be surprised if they add an edge rusher in the first few rounds of the draft.

Linebacker: $13.4 million

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 15

The Commanders have tended to go cheap here. Davis is entering year three and took a big leap last season. Washington let Cole Holcomb walk and replaced him with Cody Barton on a one-year deal. It’s difficult to imagine the Commanders spending big money here, outside of Davis’ status as a first-round pick.

Safety: $8.7 million

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) celebrates safety Darrick Forrest (22) interception. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

NFL rank: No. 24

This is obviously going to change soon once the Commanders extend fourth-year safety Kamren Curl. Darrick Forrest is entering his third season and broke out last season, giving Washington it’s best combination of safeties in many years. Pro Bowler Jeremy Reaves is also due for an extension.

Cornerback: $21.5 million

Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 13

Kendall Fuller is entering the final year of his contract in 2023. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see new ownership look to extend Fuller. The Commanders are expected to spend an early draft choice at cornerback to partner with Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste.

Defense: $107.9 million

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders attempts to sack Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

NFL rank: No. 7

This unit will become a lot more expensive and soon. Sweat is entering his contract year while the Commanders are still deciding on Young’s fifth-year option. Curl is also up for an extension. There could also be a first-round pick at cornerback.

NFL rank: No.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire