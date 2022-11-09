Where are the Commanders in PFF’s midseason roster rankings?

The Washington Commanders sit at 4-5 on the season after Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings snapped Washington’s three-game winning streak after the Commanders choked away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

After starting the season 1-4, the Commanders have bounced back and are playing terrific football — defensively. However, the offense, whether it is Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke, leaves much to be desired. Washington has far too many weapons on offense to be among the worst in the NFL, but inconsistent quarterback play and a leaky offensive line are a recipe for disaster.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 rosters at the midseason point of the 2022 NFL season, reviewing the strengths, weaknesses and X-factors for each roster. Before the season, PFF had Washington at No. 18.

Now?

PFF ranks Washington No. 24, citing issues at quarterback and the interior of the offensive line.

Biggest strength: Defensive line. This unit remains by far the best part of the roster, with Montez Sweat taking a leap in his fourth NFL season and earning an 89.6 overall grade that ranks sixth among edge defenders. He joins Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby as the only edge defenders with 80.0-plus marks in run defense and as a pass-rusher. Biggest weakness: Interior offensive line. Quarterback is an acceptable answer here, as well, with the full rollercoaster of the Taylor Heinicke experience on display with his back-breaking interception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. The interior of the offensive line has a 46.4 pass-block grade that ranks 28th, allowing pressure on 19.0% of dropbacks, which is 29th. X factor for second half: Edge defender Chase Young. Young has begun practicing, and his highly anticipated return appears imminent. He’s the final piece of four straight draft picks used on defensive linemen, and all four finally playing together when healthy could take over games.

Story continues

This is fair. Not certain Washington’s roster should be as low as No. 24, but there are definite issues at quarterback and the interior offensive line. Head coach Ron Rivera’s gamble on veteran guards he coached in Carolina hasn’t worked too well. Washington lost stalwart center Chase Roullier for the season in Week 2.

Quarterback is always an issue for the Commanders. Heinicke does some things well, has the “it-factor,” and is beloved by teammates, but his physical limitations hinder his ability to be considered a long-term starter.

As for Carson Wentz, he’s simply not the player he was early in his career. He can’t function behind Washington’s protection issues.

Washington has young standouts at every level of the defense. Jonathan Allen is having an All-Pro season, Daron Payne is not far behind, Montez Sweat is dominating, while young defenders Jamin Davis, Kam Curl, Benjamin St-Juste and Darrick Forrest are having breakout seasons. Curl, in his third year, isn’t really a breakout player. He’s been good since he arrived in 2020.

On offense, Washington has a true No. 1 wide receiver in Terry McLaurin. Curtis Samuel has shown how good he is when completely healthy. However, rookie Jahan Dotson has missed five games. Dotson looks like a future star, though. The Commanders have terrific depth at running back and multiple intriguing young tight ends behind veteran Logan Thomas.

Overall, this is a good roster. What Washington needs is to find the solution at quarterback and fill its offensive line needs next offseason. The offensive line issues can be fixed in one offseason, but as fans know, the Commanders have been searching for a quarterback for what seems like forever.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire