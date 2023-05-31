Where do Commanders fall in PFF’s updated NFL power rankings?

Following the 2023 NFL draft, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has produced its updated power rankings.

While some teams made offseason moves and draft choices that seemed to help them, the Cardinals traded down but did pick up draft capital for 2024. They have also released All-Pro receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals don’t appear to care about 2023, as Kyler Murray is also going to be out for some time with an ACL and a meniscus tear.

The PFF top-five teams are the Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Bengals and Bills.

The team making the biggest move upward in the PFF rankings is the Jets. This is because the Jets traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets vaulted up from 17 to 6.

What about the Commanders and the NFC East?

After the Eagles at number 2, the Cowboys are currently in the top ten at number 7, and the Giants come in at 13th. Unfortunately, Commanders fans will be disappointed to find the Commanders, who had been 19th in the pre-draft power rankings, have now fallen to 22nd.

Here is the PFF rationale for the ranking of 22nd:

The Commanders added a decent starting tackle in Andrew Wylie during free agency and an upgrade at quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. They filled their need at cornerback right away in the draft, picking Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin. Forbes put up an 87.2 PFF grade in 2022 and racked up 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his college career. Another need, the offensive line, was filled by Braeden Daniels and Ricky Stromberg. Daniels may start right away, considering the Commanders’ offensive line struggles in 2022 (24th-ranked unit in PFF pass-blocking grade).

Sorry, but we at Commanders Wire disagree with the PFF statement that Daniels might start right away. Yes, Charles Leno did struggle down the stretch, but if healthy we still find Leno to be the capable starter over Daniels in 2023.

